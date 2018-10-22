‘T.I. & Tiny’ Premieres on VH1 Oct. 22

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premieres on VH1 Oct. 22. Hip-hop star Tip “T.I.” Harris, his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright and Letoya Luckett star in the show.

T.I. & Tony is about “everything from complicated marriages and young love, to health scares and past baggage, to Tip and Tiny working to keep their family together,” according to VH1, which refers to the pair as “hip-hop’s favorite family.”

The show debuted on VH1 in 2011 and has run for six seasons so far. The couple has seven children in their blended family.

T.I. is a rapper from Atlanta. Tiny is a singer-songwriter who was in the group Xscape.