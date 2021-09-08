T. Howard Foundation Diversity Awards Dinner Goes Virtual

The T. Howard Foundation is the latest industry organization to move a planned live event virtually as it will conduct its Sept. 28 award dinner online in November, the diversity organization said Wednesday.

The T. Howard Diversity Awards Dinner, which was set to take place in-person on Sept. 28 in New York City, will now be held virtually due to increased concerns over the COVID-19 virus and its delta variant, the organization said in a statement. Last year’s fundraising dinner was also held virtually due to the pandemic.

“We have been working toward a live event, but our priority is the safety of the hundreds of T. Howard supporters, partners, alumni interns and colleagues who come together to celebrate our shared commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” the organization said in a statement. “After considerable thought, we have decided not to host an in-person event on Sept. 28, and instead will pivot to a virtual Awards celebration as we did last year.”

Other industry events that had also been slated to be in-person have pulled back to virtual status because of concerns over the pandemic as well as continued business travel restrictions. Earlier this month The Independent Show announced it would hold its October 2021 Conference virtually, joining the Cable Center, which said it would hold its Hall of Fame celebration virtually along with the Mid-America Cable Telecommunications Association.