Mid-America Cable Show to Go Virtual

The Mid-America Cable Telecommunications Association said Monday that it will take the upcoming 2021 Mid-America Cable Show virtual, citing increases in COVID-19 cases and corporate travel restrictions.

The show was scheduled to be held in-person on Sept. 15-16 in Omaha. MACTA said it plans to move virtual panels, breakout sessions and awards to a series of online sessions, each which will last between 60 and 90 minutes. MACTA also plans to hold a “kickoff webinar” on Sept. 15. The organization also plans to hold additional webinars on Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, and Nov.10.

“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and company-wide travel restrictions, the MACS committee has decided to cancel the in-person September show for the 2021 Mid-America Cable Show,” MACTA said on its website. “Despite the new hurdles Covid has placed the last few weeks, the MACS committee has committed a lot of great time and effort in bringing all MACTA members the best possible show.”

