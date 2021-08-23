Mid-America Cable Show to Go Virtual
By Mike Farrell
Sept. 15 event will offer online panels, breakout sessions
The Mid-America Cable Telecommunications Association said Monday that it will take the upcoming 2021 Mid-America Cable Show virtual, citing increases in COVID-19 cases and corporate travel restrictions.
The show was scheduled to be held in-person on Sept. 15-16 in Omaha. MACTA said it plans to move virtual panels, breakout sessions and awards to a series of online sessions, each which will last between 60 and 90 minutes. MACTA also plans to hold a “kickoff webinar” on Sept. 15. The organization also plans to hold additional webinars on Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, and Nov.10.
“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and company-wide travel restrictions, the MACS committee has decided to cancel the in-person September show for the 2021 Mid-America Cable Show,” MACTA said on its website. “Despite the new hurdles Covid has placed the last few weeks, the MACS committee has committed a lot of great time and effort in bringing all MACTA members the best possible show.”
For more information, go to www.midamericacableshow.com
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
