T. Howard Foundation To Hold Diversity Awards Dinner in September

The T. Howard Foundation will return to New York City in September for its Diversity Awards Dinner after holding the event virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 28th Annual Diversity Awards Dinner will be held Sept. 28 at Cipriani's Restaurant in New York City, according to the diversity organization. Further information, including dinner award winners, will be announced at a later date.

The Foundation’s annual Diversity Awards Dinner recognizes and celebrates industry leaders and companies committed to increasing diversity and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry.