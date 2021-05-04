Virtual Diversity Week To Return In October

The 2021 Diversity Week event will again be held virtually, but will resume with in-person activities in 2022, according to WICT, NAMIC and The Walter Kaitz Foundation.

The 2021 WICT Leadership Conference and the NAMIC Conference will be held online beginning Oct. 4. In a joint press release the organizations said that they hope to build on the success of 2020’s virtual Diversity Week conferences, which were held online due to the pandemic.

WICT’s annual Leadership Conference will kick off this year’s Diversity Week festivities Oct. 4-5. “WICT is excited to usher in Diversity Week 2021 with its Leadership Conference. We plan to feature a mix of live networking activities and seamless presentations, panels and interactive sessions, which proved to be a highly-successful formula last year,” said WICT President & CEO, Maria Brennan in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with our diversity partners at NAMIC and the Walter Kaitz Foundation to provide the industry with a first-rate virtual experience.”

NAMIC will hold its annual National Conference, titled Removing Barriers. Magnifying Opportunities, from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8. “As people around the world continue to navigate these challenging times, NAMIC is exploring important new ways to build diverse and inclusive workplace communities,” said Shuanise Washington, President and CEO of NAMIC. “Our theme is bold, intentional, and recognizes the moment we are in societally and the role that all of us collectively can play. I’m confident that Diversity Week 2021 will be educational, engaging, energizing, and entertaining.”

The Walter Kaitz Foundation, which will not hold its fundraising dinner for the second straight year, will host a virtual event to celebrate the industry’s collective and future-focused efforts. “In the spirit of unity, we are excited to be part of Diversity Week 2021 which renews our industry’s efforts in support of equity and inclusion,” said Walter Kaitz Foundation Executive Director Michelle Ray.

Ray added that the organizations are looking forward to a return of in-person events in 2022. “Knowing how much we all crave personal interaction, and with an optimistic eye towards global progress, we are thrilled to be planning the return of a spectacular in-person Dinner in New York City on October 12, 2022.”

