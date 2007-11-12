SYNDIE RATINGS: Osmond Clan Gives Oprah a Season High

CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show last Friday -- featuring all 100-plus members of the Osmond family -- turned in its highest ratings yet to date this season, hitting a 7.8 rating/19 share primary-run average in the weighted metered markets, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That marks Oprah’s best performance since last January, when Winfrey interviewed the family of child kidnap victim Shawn Hornbeck.

In Salt Lake City, the Osmonds’ home town, the show scored its best ratings in more than four years. The last time as many people in the Utah capital tuned in, Winfrey was interviewing another famous child kidnap victim: Elizabeth Smart.