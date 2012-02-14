Syndie Mags Shine With Next-Day Coverage of Grammy Awards

Syndie magazines all grabbed big gains for their coverage of CBS' flashy Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 13. That also marked their first chance to report on the news of Whitney Houston's untimely death over the weekend.

CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight averaged a 3.8 household rating/8 share in the weighted metered markets for all telecasts, a 36% jump from the prior week and a 19% jump from last February.

CTD's Inside Edition added 19% from the previous week and 29% from February 2011 to a 3.1 rating/7 share.

NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood, in third place, improved 25% from the last week and 19% from last year to a 2.5/5.

At a 2.2/5, Warner Bros.' Extra climbed 22% from both the prior week and the prior year.

Like its sibling, ET, CTD's The Insider added 36% from the prior week to hit a 1.9/4. That was a 19% improvement from last year.

Finally, Warner Bros.' TMZ, which shines when entertainment news is breaking but tends to be overshadowed by the more established players after big Hollywood events, increased 29% from the prior week and 20% from the prior year to a 1.8/4.