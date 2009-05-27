Syndie 'Fifth Grader', 'Deal or No Deal' Top MyNetworkTV Slate

MyNetworkTV, which is revamping itself as a programming service, has settled on its 2009/2010 schedule, according to MyNet affiliates.

The service will air the half-hour syndicated versions of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader and Deal Or No Deal in primetime Tuesday nights. It will also air reruns of canceled CBS drama The Unit on Wednesday nights.

This will be in addition to reruns of Law & Order: Criminal Intent Monday and Friday Night Smackdown, which had been previously announced. Thursdays will be a movie night.

There are also a number of special events planned, including the 2009 World Music Awards, the 2009 World Magic Awards and the 2009 Hollywood Christmas Parade.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of WWE Smackdown, the network will air the special Decade of Smackdown October 2.

The schedule, which will kick off September 28, is below:

Monday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. --- “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”

9:00- 10:00 p.m. --- “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”

Tuesday

8:00- 8:30 p.m. --- “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”

8:30- 9:00 p.m. --- “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”

9:00- 9:30 p.m. --- “Deal or No Deal”

9:30- 10:00 p.m. --- “Deal or No Deal”



Wednesday

8:00-9:00 p.m. --- “The Unit”

9:00-10:00 p.m. --- “The Unit”

Thursday

8:00-10:00 p.m. --- “My Thursday Night Movie”

Friday

8:00-10:00 p.m. --- “WWE Friday Night SmackDown”