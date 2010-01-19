Syndicators Closing Deals as NATPE Nears

Nearing the annual NATPE convention in Las Vegas, syndicators are locking down deals

for fall.

Twentieth Television has renewed Are You Smarter Than

a Fifth Grader for a second season.

Tribune, Fox and Local TV all picked the show back up for

fall, giving it clearances in the top five markets and beyond.

Fifth Grader also airs in primetime on Fox-owned

MyNetworkTV, an arrangement that the network likes, and on cable network CMT.

That multiplatform run provides the show with solid financials.

Meanwhile, CBS Television

Distribution has cleared its Swift Justice with Nancy Grace in more than

90% of the country for fall. Stations from the following groups are the latest

to sign on for two years: Freedom Communications, Mission Broadcasting, Grant

Communications, New Vision Group, Communications Corp. of America, Cordillera Communications

and Gray Television, Inc. Swift Justice

has been cleared in all top 50 markets, says Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of

sales.

Swift Justice is the only

new first-run show from a major syndicator to be a firm go for fall, although

Litton Entertainment also has secured key clearances for its resurrection of Judge

Karen's Court, which is a new version of the court show distributed by Sony

two years ago. Swift Justice is cleared on stations for all-barter in

two year deals. The other show that has a definite slot next fall is NBC

Universal's off-Bravo Real Housewives, which also was cleared in

all-barter deals.