Syndicator Robert Yde Dies at 71

Robert E. Yde, 71, who with wife, Cassie, ran The Television Syndication Co., died Dec. 18.

Yde had been battling malignant melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, and had retired in October after 40 years in the business.

Yde was born in Freeport, Ill., and graduated from the University of Alabama. After service in the military, he got into TV while working for Southern Bell, which involved him with the network production teams for events, including the Senior Bowl Football game and America's Junior Miss pageant. He formed his own company in 1966 and helped produce events including the Miss USA pageant and the Macy's and Orange Bowl parades for the major TV nets.

After marrying in 1973, the Ydes formed White Mountain Entertainment, starting up TVS, the Longwood, Fla.-based producer of kids and lifestyle programming, in 1989 and expanding distribution to programming from other independents.

TVS programming includes Real Life 101 and P. Allen Smith Gardens.

He is survived by wife, two sons, a daughter and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the SPCA of Central Florida (Humane Society) at 2800 County Home Road, Sanford, Fla., 32773.

A memorial service will be held on what would have been his 72nd birthday, Dec. 29, in Atlmonte Springs, Fla.