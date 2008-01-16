Syndication Veteran Jackoway Dies at 78

Leland A. Jackoway, a longtime television-syndication-industry veteran, died Jan. 15 at age 78 of natural causes in Richmond, Va.

Jackoway began his career as a disc jockey and in radio/television ad sales, then joined Ziv Television in the late 1950s, where he helped to syndicate such series as Highway Patrol, Sea Hunt and Home Run Derby. After leaving Ziv-United Artists in 1964, Jackoway joined David Wolper's company, handling the syndication of the original Biography with Mike Wallace.

Jackoway returned to the radio and television station side in 1966 with WLWC-TV in Columbus, Ohio, then spent four years with WRNL-AM/FM in Richmond, where he became executive vice president and general manager.

In 1972, Jackoway joined the syndication division of Crosley/Avco Broadcasting (subsequently Multimedia Entertainment), where he was instrumental in the national rollout of The Phil Donahue Show. A decade later, as VP and general sales manager of Multimedia, Jackoway helped to orchestrate the successful national launch of The Sally Jessy Raphael Show.

Jackoway left Multimedia in 1986 and subsequently held positions with the syndication arms of Coral Pictures and Orion Television until his retirement in 1991.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen Reinhard Jackoway; his son, entertainment attorney Jim Jackoway; two daughters; and six grandchildren and step-grandchildren.