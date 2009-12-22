Syndication Ratings: Woods Keeps Magazines Swinging
Coverage of Tiger Woods continued to stoke ratings for the
red-hot syndicated magazines in the week ending Dec. 13, with six out of six
shows driving higher and all of them matching or exceeding previous record
numbers on their scorecards.
CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Entertainment Tonight had no trouble taking the no.1 magazine title
for the 700th consecutive week, growing 9% week-to-week and 12% year-to-year
while scoring a new season-high 4.8. The
last time ET lost a week was more
than 13 years ago in July 1996. CTD's Inside Edition, after a decline in the
previous session, rebounded 13% to a new season-high 3.6 and was up 20% from
last year at this time. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood was up 9% from the week
before and 20% from last year to a new season-high 2.4. Warner Bros.' TMZ advanced 5% for the week and the year to a new season-high
2.2. Warner Bros.' Extra jumped 17% week-to-week and 24% year-to-year to a new
season-high 2.1. CTD's The Insider gained 6% to 1.9, matching
its previous season-high and remaining on par with last year while its Insider
Weekend surged 30%, the biggest increase of any first-run weekly, to a 1.3.
Talk shows were mixed.
Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres,
in its seventh season, jumped 17% to an all-time best 2.8. CTD's Oprah
and Dr. Phil slipped. Winfrey sank 9% to 4.2 and Phil dipped 3% to 2.9. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly was up 7% to a new season-high 2.9
without Regis, who was recovering from a hip replacement. CTD's The
Doctors held steady at 2.0. CTD's Rachael Ray rose 12% in households to
1.9, equaling its previous season high and saw a 40% surge in young women
18-34. NBCU's Maury climbed 6% to 1.9.
NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos were flat at 1.3 and 1.2
respectively. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was up 13% to 0.9. NBCU's Martha
Stewart remained at its season-high 0.7.
CTD's Judge Judy
improved 2% both week-to-week and year-to-year to 4.7. Judy
was the no. 1 first-run show in daytime for the third straight week, topping Oprah by 12%. CTD's Judge
Joe Brown was unchanged at 2.2.
Warner Bros.' People's Court
fell 5% to 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was flat at 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex leaped 14% to a new season-high 1.6. Twentieth's Divorce Court
was flat at 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro continued to trail
with an unchanged 1.0.
Among rookies in first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz recovered from the previous week's ratings misstep and
inched ahead 4% to 2.7. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader
remained at a 1.6, although Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams closed the gap with an 18% improvement to 1.3. At the back of the pack, Litton's Street
Court was flat at 0.6.
NBCU's The Office was the top newcomer overall, holding
steady at its 3.1 season high for a second week. Fellow off-net sitcom, Twentieth's My Name is Earl was unchanged at
1.9. CTD's Everybody Hates Chris saw a 10% decline to 1.8.
Game shows were active with CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!
each tacking on 3% to 7.5 and 6.3 respectively.
Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a
Millionaire had the biggest week in the category with a new season-high
2.7, which was up13%. Family Feud grew 8% to a new season-high
1.4. NBCU's Deal Or No Deal banked an 8% gain to 1.3.
Off-net sitcoms were led by Warner Bros.' Two and Half Men which slipped 2% to
5.1. Twentieth's Family Guy faded 3% to 3.4.
Sony's Seinfeld was up 4% to
2.8. Warner Bros.' George Lopez lost 7% to 2.6.
CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond
was flat at 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends picked up 5% to 2.3, tying
Twentieth's King of the Hill, which
rose 10%. House of Payne was down 5% to 1.9.
