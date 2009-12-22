Syndication Ratings: Woods Keeps Magazines Swinging

Coverage of Tiger Woods continued to stoke ratings for the

red-hot syndicated magazines in the week ending Dec. 13, with six out of six

shows driving higher and all of them matching or exceeding previous record

numbers on their scorecards.

CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Entertainment Tonight had no trouble taking the no.1 magazine title

for the 700th consecutive week, growing 9% week-to-week and 12% year-to-year

while scoring a new season-high 4.8. The

last time ET lost a week was more

than 13 years ago in July 1996. CTD's Inside Edition, after a decline in the

previous session, rebounded 13% to a new season-high 3.6 and was up 20% from

last year at this time. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood was up 9% from the week

before and 20% from last year to a new season-high 2.4. Warner Bros.' TMZ advanced 5% for the week and the year to a new season-high

2.2. Warner Bros.' Extra jumped 17% week-to-week and 24% year-to-year to a new

season-high 2.1. CTD's The Insider gained 6% to 1.9, matching

its previous season-high and remaining on par with last year while its Insider

Weekend surged 30%, the biggest increase of any first-run weekly, to a 1.3.

Talk shows were mixed.

Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres,

in its seventh season, jumped 17% to an all-time best 2.8. CTD's Oprah

and Dr. Phil slipped. Winfrey sank 9% to 4.2 and Phil dipped 3% to 2.9. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly was up 7% to a new season-high 2.9

without Regis, who was recovering from a hip replacement. CTD's The

Doctors held steady at 2.0. CTD's Rachael Ray rose 12% in households to

1.9, equaling its previous season high and saw a 40% surge in young women

18-34. NBCU's Maury climbed 6% to 1.9.

NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos were flat at 1.3 and 1.2

respectively. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was up 13% to 0.9. NBCU's Martha

Stewart remained at its season-high 0.7.

CTD's Judge Judy

improved 2% both week-to-week and year-to-year to 4.7. Judy

was the no. 1 first-run show in daytime for the third straight week, topping Oprah by 12%. CTD's Judge

Joe Brown was unchanged at 2.2.

Warner Bros.' People's Court

fell 5% to 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was flat at 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex leaped 14% to a new season-high 1.6. Twentieth's Divorce Court

was flat at 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro continued to trail

with an unchanged 1.0.

Among rookies in first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz recovered from the previous week's ratings misstep and

inched ahead 4% to 2.7. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader

remained at a 1.6, although Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams closed the gap with an 18% improvement to 1.3. At the back of the pack, Litton's Street

Court was flat at 0.6.

NBCU's The Office was the top newcomer overall, holding

steady at its 3.1 season high for a second week. Fellow off-net sitcom, Twentieth's My Name is Earl was unchanged at

1.9. CTD's Everybody Hates Chris saw a 10% decline to 1.8.

Game shows were active with CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

each tacking on 3% to 7.5 and 6.3 respectively.

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire had the biggest week in the category with a new season-high

2.7, which was up13%. Family Feud grew 8% to a new season-high

1.4. NBCU's Deal Or No Deal banked an 8% gain to 1.3.

Off-net sitcoms were led by Warner Bros.' Two and Half Men which slipped 2% to

5.1. Twentieth's Family Guy faded 3% to 3.4.

Sony's Seinfeld was up 4% to

2.8. Warner Bros.' George Lopez lost 7% to 2.6.

CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

was flat at 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends picked up 5% to 2.3, tying

Twentieth's King of the Hill, which

rose 10%. House of Payne was down 5% to 1.9.