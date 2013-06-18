Syndication Ratings: Veteran Mags Get Bump From Paris Jackson Coverage

The suicide attempt by Michael Jackson's only daughter

Paris attracted high viewer interest in the week ending June 9, and coverage

of the shocking event made magazine shows the only show genre in syndication in

which every veteran show's rating was steady to higher.

Other than the magazines, ratings trended lower in most

cases, as many programs were in reruns for all or part of the week. Late spring

PUT levels declined week to week by more than 2 million viewers on average.

The solid performance by the magazine shows was even more impressive

since most mags were hit with preemptions for French Open tennis on NBC

stations in numerous markets. CTD's Entertainment

Tonight led the field for the 880th consecutive week with a 3.3 live

plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That was

on par with the week before and up 3% from last year at this time.

CTD's Inside edition

added 8% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.' TMZ

rose 6% to a 1.9; NBCUniversal's Access

Hollywood held steady at a 1.6; Warner Bros.' Extra, at a 1.5, improved 7% both week to week and year to year,

which was the largest increase of any magazine from last year at this time.

CTD's new omg! Insider

was stable at a 1.3, while its weekly companion show, omg! Insider Weekend surged 13% to a 0.9. Twentieth's freshman Dish Nation was the only magazine strip

to decline, dropping 10% to a 0.9.

At the top of the syndication chart, CTD's Judge Judy rose 6% from the week before

and 8% from last year to a 6.6. Judy,

which just took home the Outstanding Courtroom Program Emmy, has now been the

#1 show in first-run syndication for six weeks in a row.

Other court shows were far behind. CTD's already-canceled Judge Joe Brown fell 5% to a 2.0; Warner

Bros.' People's Court,Judge Mathis, Twentieth's

Judge Alex, Divorce Court and Entertainment Studios' America's Court were all flat at 1.7, 1.4, 1.2, 1.2 and 0.7,

respectively. Entertainment Studios' newbie Justice for All was up 25% from a 0.4 to a 0.5 and We the People rose 50% from a 0.2 to a

0.3.

Elsewhere in daytime, the season's talk leader, CTD's Dr. Phil, was in repeats all week, but

still remained in a first-place tie with Disney/ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael. Both shows were off 4% from the week

before to a 2.5, but Kelly and Michael

with an all original week of episodes gained 9% from last year. In third place,

Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres --

winner of its seventh Best Entertainment Talk Show Emmy -- dipped 12% to a 2.2

with a mix of repeats and originals. However, Ellen surged 29% from last year at this time, the biggest year over

year leap of any talker by far.

Sony Pictures Television's Emmy winner for Best Informative Talk

Show, Dr. Oz, recovered 5% from its

season low in the prior session to a fourth place 2.1. NBCU's Maury slipped 5% to a new season low 1.8,

airing mostly repeats. Its Steve Wilkos

and CTD's Rachel Ray both retreated

8% to a 1.2, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer

and CTD's The Doctors -- which were both

unchanged at a 1.2 -- and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams, which added 20% to a 1.2. Meredith's The Better Show trailed with a flat 0.1.

Disney/ABC's rookie champ Katie, in mostly repeats, and NBCU's Steve Harvey, whichwas just renewed out to 2016, both held firm with a 1.6 and 1.4, respectively.

NBCU's Trisha, which has also gotten

its renewal notice, was steady at a 0.5.

Game shows were generally quiet after sinking across the board

in the prior session. CTD's Wheel of Fortune

inched up 2% from the week before to a 6.1, after hitting a new season low in

the previous frame. CTD's Jeopardy!

was flat at a 5.5, Debmar's Family Feud

faded 2% to a 4.2, Disney/ABC's Who Wants

to Be a Millionaire sank 5% to a 2.1, while NBCU's newcomer Baggage lost 10% to a new season low

0.9.

In offnet syndication, Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory was once again the top laffer, although it was

unchanged from the week before at a 6.4. Its Two and a Half Men also edged ahead 2% to a 4.3. Twentieth's Family Guy was flat at a 3.2, while How I Met Your Mother advanced 4% to a

2.4. Twentieth's King of the Hill

climbed 5% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Friends

slid 5% to a 2.0, tying SPT's Seinfeld,

which was flat, while CTD' Everybody

Loves Raymond receded 6% to a 1.7.