Syndication Ratings: Two Weeks In, and 'Katie' Keeps Dropping

After two weeks of shows, Disney-ABC's Katie is down by all measures, while the other newcomers are mostly holding steady, even if their premieres were lower than Katie's.

In week two, Katie declined 17%, moving from a 2.3 rating/7 share primary-run household average in the weighted metered markets to a 1.9/6, according to Nielsen Media Research. That's 17% lower than both its lead-in and year-ago time periods, both of which also were a 2.3/7.

Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Katie declined 25%, dropping from a 1.2/7 in its premiere week to a 0.9/6 in week two. That's also down 36% from both its 1.4/9 lead-in and its 1.4/8 year-ago time-period averages.

On Monday's episode, former teen star and new X Factor judge Demi Lovato appeared to talk about her eating disorder, and host Katie Couric made headlines after admitting that she herself suffered from bulimia from the ages of 18-24.

Meanwhile, in its third week on the air, NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey tied Katie in the key female demo at a 0.9/5, improving 50% over its its lead in and 80% from year-ago time periods.

In households, Harvey averaged a 1.4/4, down a tenth from its premiere rating and even with its second week on the air. That's up 27% from its 1.1/3 lead-in and up 40% from its 1.0/3 year-ago time period average.

Like Steve Harvey, both CTD's Jeff Probst and Twentieth's Ricki Lake are holding steady week to week, even though ratings for both shows are substantially lower.

In its second week, Jeff Probst averaged a 0.8/3 in households, even with its premiere but off 38% from its 1.3/4 lead-in and off 27% from its 1.1/3 year-ago time period average. Among women 25-54, Probst averaged a 0.4/3, down 42% from its 0.7/5 lead-in and off 20% from last year's 0.5/3.

Ricki Lake averaged a 0.7/2 in households, even with premiere but down 36%from both its lead-in and last year, both of which averaged a 1.1/3. Among women 25-54, Ricki tied Probst at a 0.4/3, down 33% from its 0.6/4 lead-in and down 20% from its 0.5/3 year-ago time-period average.

Finally, NBCU's Trisha Goddard, a spin-off of NBCU's Maury and the last of the new national shows to premiere, averaged a 0.5/2 in its first week on the air with clearances on low-rated independent and CW stations across the country. That's down a tenth of a ratings point from both its lead-in and its year-ago time period average of 0.6/2.

Among women 25-54, Trisha is averaging a 0.3/2, even with both its lead-in and year-ago time period averages.

National premiere numbers for Katie, Jeff Probst and Ricki Lake will be out Tuesday (Sept. 25).