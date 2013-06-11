Syndication Ratings: Top-Three Talkers All Improve Over Last Year as Summer Starts

Syndies were slow in the week ended June 2 as they left

sweeps, headed into Memorial Day and then settled into the slow summer months.

The top three talk shows, however, were all up from last

year at this time, although only one of them managed to gain from the prior

week.

CTD's Dr. Phil, the season's talk leader, was in

repeats four out of the five days and slipped 16% from the sweep's final week

to a 2.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media

Research. Though down for the week, the show was still up 4% from last year.

Tying Dr. Phil was an all-original week of

Disney/ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael, which featured an appearance

by former top talker Oprah Winfrey on May 28. Live! improved 4% from the

prior week and 8% from last year at this time.

Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres saw talk's year-to-year

largest increase, growing 25% from last year to a 2.5, and held steady for the

week.

In fourth place, Sony Pictures Television's recently renewed

Dr. Oz dropped to a new season-low 2.0, down 5% for the week and 17% for

the year.

NBCUniversal's Maury eased 10% to a 1.9, while its Steve

Wilkos gave back 7% to a 1.3, tying CTD's Rachael Ray, which was

flat. NBCU's Jerry Springer yielded 8% to a new season-low 1.2, tying

CTD's The Doctors, which was unchanged.

In repeats, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams, also

recently renewed on the Fox stations, saw the biggest week-to-week decline of

any talker, skidding 17% to a 1.0, the show's lowest rating in three months. Wendy

also dropped the most year-to-year, tumbling 23%.

Trailing behind the rest of the talk field, Meredith's The

Better Show was flat at a 0.1.

Disney/ABC's Katie, in originals, held firm at a 1.6,

gaining steam over NBCU's Steve Harvey, which was off 7% to a 1.4. Steve

Harvey was preempted by NBC's coverage of the French Open tennis tournament

in several major markets, while low Memorial Day ratings were broken out of Katie's

weekly average.

Elsewhere, CTD's Judge Judy remained first-run's top

show for the fifth straight week, despite dipping 3% to a 6.2. Warner Bros.' People's

Court and Judge Mathis were flat at a 1.7 and 1.4, respectively.

Twentieth's Judge Alex eroded 8% to a 1.2, tying its Divorce Court,

which added 9%. Entertainment Studios' America's Court, Justice for

All, and We the People all were unchanged at 0.7, 0.4 and 0.2,

respectively.

Game shows all declined for the week. CTD's Wheel of

Fortune dipped 2% to a new season-low 6.0. Likewise, CTD's Jeopardy!

softened 4% to a 5.5. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud fell 2% to a 4.3.

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire depreciated 4% to a 2.2,

while NBCU's rookie, Baggage, was tagged with a 17% decline to a 1.0.

Magazines were mostly stable despite some preemptions for

French Open tennis coverage. CTD's leader, Entertainment Tonight, CTD's

Inside Edition, NBCU's Access Hollywood, Warner Bros' Extra

and CTD's revamped omg! Insider all held steady for the week at a 3.3,

2.6, 1.6, 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. Warner Bros.' TMZ was off 5% to a

1.8, while Twentieth's newcomer, Dish Nation, dropped back 9% to trail

the field at a 1.0.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory, which

won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy on Monday night (June 10), gained

5% to a 6.4.. Conversely, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men lost 5% to a

new season low 4.2. Twentieth's Family Guy faded 6% a 3.2, while its How

I Met Your Mother grew 5% to a 2.3. Twentieth's King of the Hill was

flat at a 2.1, tying Warner Bros.' Friends, which added 5%. SPT's

Seinfeld and CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond remained at a 2.0 and

1.8, respectively.