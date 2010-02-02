Syndication Ratings: Top Five Talk Vets See Ratings Rise

Talk shows were hot in the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

week ending Jan. 24, with all of the top five gab-fest veterans up from the

week before. CBS Television

Distribution's (CTD) Oprah held on to

the lead with a 4% rise to 4.8.

Meanwhile, CTD's Judge Judy

was the highest-rated first-run daytime show for a ninth straight week, ranking

fourth among all syndicated shows with a 4.9 AA rating and first with a 7.6 GAA

rating. Week-to-week Judy dipped

2%.

Back in the talk shows, CTD's Dr. Phil jumped 7% to 3.1.

Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and

Kelly gained 4% to 2.8. Warner

Bros.' Ellen Degeneres jumped 4% to

2.5. NBCU's Maury leaped 11% to 2.1.

CTD's The Doctors dipped 5% to

1.9. CTD's Rachael Ray, NBCU's Jerry

Springer and NBCU's Steve Wilkos

all held steady at 1.8, 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt sank 10% to 0.9.

NBCU's Martha Stewart surged

17% to 0.7.

CTD's Judge Joe Brown

was the no. 2 courtroom after Judge Judy,

slipping 4% to 2.3. Warner Bros.' People's Court was up 5% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was flat at 1.8.

Twentieth's Judge Alex gained

7% to 1.6. Twentieth's Divorce

Court stumbled 7% down to 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro logged a 1.1 for the fifth week in a row.

Among rookies, NBCU's The

Office was no. 1, gaining 3% to 3.1.

Other off-net newcomers included CTD's Everybody Hates Chris, which rose 5% to 2.0 and Twentieth's My Name Is Earl, which lost 5% to

1.8. Sony's Dr. Oz remained flat at 2.9 in the emerald city but still led the

new entries in first-run syndication.

Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a

Fifth Grader rose 6% to 1.7.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams

and Litton's Street Court were

unchanged at 1.2 and 0.6, respectively.

CTD's Entertainment

Tonight was up 4% to 4.7, after seeing its ratings jump 13% to a 5.1 for

next-day coverage of the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 18. ET Weekend,

which also led with coverage of the Globes, saw a 14% increase to 2.4. CTD's Inside

Edition tacked on 6% to 3.3. NBCU's Access Hollywood grew 5% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' TMZ dropped 9% to 2.1.

Warner Bros.' Extra got a 12%

ratings bump to 1.9. CTD's The Insider slipped 6% to 1.7.

Game shows were mostly higher from the week before. CTD's Wheel

of Fortune rolled up a 7% gain to 7.5.

CTD's Jeopardy inched ahead 2%

to 6.4. Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire got an 8%

ratings dividend to 2.7. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was up 7% to 1.5.

NBCU's Deal Or No Deal was

flat at 1.2.

Off-net sitcoms were narrowly mixed. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men edged up 2% to 5.5. Twentieth's Family Guy was unchanged at 3.5.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez was

up 4% to 2.9. Sony's Seinfeld stayed at a 2.8 and was tied

with CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond,

which rallied 4%. Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at 2.3 and was

tied by Warner Bros.' Friends, which

improved 5%. Sony's King of Queens and Frasier

each fell 6% to 1.7 and 1.5, respectively.

House of Payne was unchanged

at 1.5.