Syndication Ratings: Talkers Heat Up Before May Sweeps

RATINGS CHARTS: Click here to view and download weekly primetime and syndication ratings charts

Talk shows heated up the week ending Apr. 25, the last full

week before the May sweeps period, with all of the top seven established talkers

gaining ground from the week before or holding steady.

CBS Television's (CTD) Oprah Winfrey Show saw its

first week-to-week increase since Apr. 4, picking up 11% to 4.2. The

show's biggest draw was its Apr. 20 episode with controversial "octomom" Nadya

Suleman, which pulled nearly a million more viewers than Oprah's No. 2

show of the week, which featured actress Mo'nique's brother admitting he

molested his sister for years as a child.

Meanwhile, CTD's Dr. Phil grew 4% to 2.5.

Disney/ABC's Live With Regis & Kelly also advanced 4% to

2.5.Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres climbed 5% to 2.2. NBC Universal's Maury,

CTD's The Doctors and CTD's Rachael Ray all held firm at 1.9, 1.7

and 1.5, respectively. NBCU's Jerry Springer slipped 7% to

1.3. At the back of the pack, Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha

Stewart were flat at 0.8 and 0.5, respectively.

In the race for daytime leadership, CTD's Judge Judy

defeated Oprah for the sixth week in a row with a 4.4, holding steady

week-to-week while improving 5% from last year at this time. Oprah

was down 11% year-to-year.

Following Judy in the court genre wasCTD's

Judge Joe Brown, which dipped 5% to 2.0. After that, Warner Bros.' People's

Court sank 10% to 1.8. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was down 7% to a

new season-low 1.4. Twentieth's Judge Alex was flat at 1.4, tying Mathis

andTwentieth's Divorce

Court , which was up 8% to 1.4, and Warner

Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro dropped further back, losing 10% to 0.9.

In rookie action, NBCU's The Office was down 6% to

2.9, while the first-run Sony's Dr. Oz lost 4% of its ratings and tied

its season-low 2.3. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader was

unchanged at 1.4. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams eroded 8% to 1.2.

Litton's Street Court plummeted 17% to 0.5.

Magazine shows were all flat to slightly lower. Leader

CTD's Entertainment Tonight eased 2% to 4.0. CTD's Inside

Edition dropped 3% to 2.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ and NBCU's Access

Hollywood tied for third at 1.9, with TMZ losing 5% and Access

staying even with the week before. Warner Bros.' Extra was unchanged at

1.7. The Insider was down 6% to 1.6.

Game shows all remained at week-earlier levels except for

CTD's Wheel of Fortune, which was down 3% to 6.3. CTD's Jeopardy,

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury's Family

Feud logged a 5.4, 2.3 and 1.4, respectively.

Off-net sitcoms also hovered near the flat line except for Frasier,

which fell 13% to a new season-low 1.3. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

down-ticked 2% to 4.5. Twentieth's Family Guy was up 3% to 3.3.

Twentieth's Everybody Loves Raymond slipped 3% to 2.9. Sony's Seinfeld

faded 4% to 2.7. Warner Bros.' George Lopez, Twentieth's King of the

Hill, Warner Bros.' Friends, House of Payne andSony's

King of Queens were all unchanged at 2.7, 2.3, 2.2, 1.7, and 1.4,

respectively.