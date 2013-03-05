Syndication Ratings: Talkers Up as February Sweep Winds Down

Syndies came on strong in the third full week of the

February sweep, the week ending Feb. 24. This year's February sweeps period

kicked off on Jan. 31 and came to a close on Feb. 27.





Talk shows were the week's star performers with three

hitting new season highs: CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil, and

NBCUniversal's Steve Wilkos and newcomer Steve Harvey.



Dr. Phil scored its best rating in more than a year,

a 3.5 live plus same day household average, according to Nielsen Media

Research, up 9% for the week and the year. Phil also was tops among

women 25-54, improving 11% to a 2.0 in daytime's key demographic.





The race for second place continues to be tight between

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael and Warner Bros.' Ellen

DeGeneres. Both shows climbed 8% from the prior week, tying at a 2.8. Year

to year, Live! is flat in households, while Ellen is up 12%.





In fourth place, Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz added

4% for the week to a 2.6, but is still down 13% from last year at this time.





NBCUniversal's Maury grew 9% to a 2.5 and fifth place

among households, but continued to lead the talk field among women 18-49 and

women 18-34 with a 1.7 and 1.5, respectively.



Wilkos, which is emerging as a rising star in its

sixth season, posted its best week ever, jumping 6% for the week and 21% for

the year, to a new all-time high 1.7. That marks the largest year-to-year

increase of any talk show.





Meanwhile, CTD's Rachael Ray cooked up weekly and

yearly gains of 6% to tie Wilkos.





NBCU's Jerry Springer was flat at a 1.5 for the

seventh straight week. CTD's The Doctors climbed 8% to a 1.4.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams held steady at a 1.3. Warner Bros.' Anderson

Live, which will end its run after this season, advanced 10% to a 1.1,

while Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle, which also will leave the air after

this season, came in last, and was the only talk show to decline, sliding 17%

to a 0.5.





Among the talk rookies, Steve Harvey had its best

week yet, rallying 6% to a new series high 1.7 and further closing the

household gap with this season's rookie leader, Disney-ABC's Katie,

which also added 6% to a 1.9. Among women 25-54, however, Harvey

continued to prevail, moving up 10% to a 1.1, to top the freshman talkers in

the key demo for the second week in a row.





CTD's canceled Jeff Probst strengthened 14% to a 0.8,

tying Twentieth's also-canceled Ricki Lake, which was flat. NBCU's

Trisha, which will return next season, was steady at its series-high 0.6.





Among the court shows, CTD's Judge Judy clocked a new

season-high 7.6, up 3% both for the week and the year to lead all shows in

daytime. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown improved 4% to a 2.5.

Warner Bros.' People's Court and Judge Mathis each were flat at a

1.9 and 1.6, respectively. Twentieth's Judge Alex added 8% to a 1.4, but

the show is down 26% for the year, more than any other court show that scores

at least a 1.0 household rating. Twentieth's Divorce Court, and

Entertainment Studios' America's Court, Justice for All and We

the People all were flat at a 1.3, 0.8, 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.





Magazines all were steady or higher. CTD's leader, Entertainment

Tonight, climbed 5% from the prior week to a 4.0. CTD's Inside Edition

and Warner Bros.' TMZ remained at a 3.2 and 2.0, respectively. NBCU's Access

Hollywood improved 6% to a 1.9, equaling its season high. Warner Bros.' Extra

spiked 7%, the category's biggest improvement, hitting a 1.6, its

second-highest rating of the season. CTD's new omg! Insider was stable

at a 1.4, while Twentieth's rookie, Dish Nation, remained at a 1.0.





Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire scored

game's biggest gain, adding 13% for the week to a new season-high 2.7. CTD's

leader, Wheel of Fortune, picked up 5% from the prior session to a 7.7,

scoring second place on syndication's overall leaderboard. CTD's Jeopardy! rose

5% to a 6.9. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud finished 4% higher at a 5.4,

while NBCU's rookie, Baggage, lost 8% to a 1.1.





Finally, Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory

inched up 1% from the previous frame to a 7.8, topping syndication's household

chart. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men moved ahead 6% to a 5.4.

Twentieth's Family Guy gained 3% to a 3.7. Twentieth's How I Met Your

Mother was flat at a 2.8. SPT's Seinfeld gained 4% to a 2.4.

Twentieth's King of the Hill declined 4% to a 2.2, tying Warner Bros.' Friends,

which improved 5% to a 2.2. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond remained at a

1.9.