Syndication Ratings: Syndies Take the Post-Sweep Plunge

Most syndies saw drops in the first full week after the

February sweeps, which ended March 10, as many shows headed into repeats.

The off-net sitcoms, which tend to perform well when the days are long, bucked

the downtrend. Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory, a syndie standout

since its launch two seasons ago, gained 3% from the prior week to tie CTD's Wheel of Fortune at the top of the

syndication chart at a 7.5. Bang also climbed 14% from the same week

last year.

In second place, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was

the only sitcom in the top eight to decline for the week, slipping 4% from the

prior week and 10% from last year to a 5.3.

Twentieth's Family Guy, which, like Two and a Half

Men, is in its sixth syndie season; Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother,

in its third season; and Sony Pictures Television's Seinfeld, in its 18th

season, all were steady at a 3.7, 2.7 and 2.4, respectively.

Twentieth's King of the Hill, in its 12th

season, rose 9%, tying Sony Pictures Television's Seinfeld. Warner

Bros.' Friends, in its 15th season, was flat at a 2.2. CBS

Television Distribution's Everybody Loves Raymond, in season 12,

remained at a 2.0.

In first-run syndication, CTD's Dr. Phil remained the top talker, although the show dipped 9% for

the week to a 3.1. Still, Dr. Phil

was one of only three talkers to show improvement over last year at this time,

gaining 7% in households. Phil also

led in daytime's key demographic of women 25-54 at a 1.8, down 5% for the week.

The only other talk shows to outperform over last year were

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael,

unchanged for the week in second place at a 2.7, and up 4% for the year; and

Warner Bros.' Ellen, steady for the

week but up 8% from last year to a third-place 2.6.

Rounding out the top five were SPT's Dr. Oz, in fourth place, which was flat for the week at a 2.5, and

NBCUniversal's Maury, which eased 4%

to a 2.2.

In sixth place, CTD's Rachael

Ray held firm at a 1.5. CTD's The

Doctors and NBCU's Jerry Springer

also both were steady at a 1.4, tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which slipped 7%.

Warner Bros.' Anderson

Live was even with the prior week at a 1.1, while Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams had the week's

biggest decline, dropping 17% to a 1.0, equaling its season low. Debmar-Mercury's

Jeremy Kyle, which ends its run after

this season, trailed with an unchanged 0.5.

Among the talk rookies, Disney-ABC's Katie, in originals, dipped 5% to a 1.8, while NBCU's Steve Harvey, in repeats, dropped 13% to

a 1.3. CTD's Jeff Probst and NBCU's Trisha Goddard each were stable at a 0.7

and 0.6, respectively, while Twentieth's Ricki

Lake declined 14% to tie Trisha. Neither Jeff Probst nor Ricki Lake

will be back next year, while the other three freshman talkers all will return.

CTD's Judge Judy

remained far in front of the court shows at a 7.3, down 3% for the week

but up 3% from last year at this time, and the only gaveler to show a

year-to-year gain. In second place, CTD's Judge

Joe Brown was flat at a 2.5. Warner Bros.' People's Court climbed 6% to a 1.9, while Judge Joe Mathis eroded 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth's Judge Alex slid 7% to a 1.3, tying Divorce Court, which was flat.

Entertainment Studios' America's Court,

freshman Justice for All and We the People all were unchanged at a

0.7, 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.

The magazines, coming off a strong week powered by Oscar

coverage, relinquished some of those gains. Leader Entertainment Tonight yielded 8% to a 3.7. In second place, CTD's Inside Edition dipped 3% to a 3.2. CTD's

new omg! Insider backtracked 7% to a

1.4, while Twentieth's newcomer Dish

Nation remained at a 1.0.

Warner Bros.' TMZ,

NBCU's Access Hollywood and Warner

Bros.' Extra all held steady at a

2.1, 1.9 and 1.6, respectively.

Game shows were relatively unaffected. CTD's Wheel of Fortune softened 1% from the

prior frame to a 7.5, still good enough to tie Big Bang for syndication's overall lead. On the other hand, CTD's Jeopardy! improved 3% to a 7.0, coming

within a half a ratings point of Wheel.

That's the closest the two shows have been all season.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud remained at a 5.2, although it surpassed Wheel for the first time among women 25-54 with a 2.9. Feud also comes in second place in first-run syndication in that key demo, behind only Judge Judy. (Big Bang is syndication's overall demo leader at a 5.4.)

Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire faded 4% to a 2.4, while NBCU's rookie Baggage weighed in at an unchanged 1.1.