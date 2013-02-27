Syndication Ratings: Syndies Slow in Sweeps' Second Week

Syndies took a hit in the second week of the February sweep

as viewers were distracted by President Obama's State of the Union address and

the manhunt for rogue former cop Christopher Dorner in Southern California. In

addition, levels of people using television were down by more than one million

viewers on average.





In daytime, the only talker that managed to gain from the

prior week was NBCUniversal's newcomer, Trisha, which added 20%, or

one-tenth of a ratings point, to 0.6, according to Nielsen Media Research.





At the other end of the scale, the talk leader, CBS

Television Distribution's Dr. Phil dipped 3% for the week to a 3.2. Phil

also was tops among women 25-54 with a 1.8.





Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' Ellen and Disney-ABC's

Live!with Kelly and Michael continue to vie for second-place

honors in the sweep, tying at a 2.6, with Live! slipping 7% and Ellen

easing 4% for the week.





In fourth place, Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz

lost 4% for the week to a 2.5.





NBCU's Maury declined 4% to a 2.3, but still led

among women 18-34 and women 18-49, with a 1.5 and 1.6, respectively.





CTD's Rachael Ray, NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Jerry

Springer all were steady at a 1.6, 1.6 and1.5, respectively, but Wilkos showed

the most improvement of any talker, gaining 14% from the same week last year.





Meanwhile, CTD's The Doctors decreased 7% to a 1.3,

tying Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams, which held steady. Warner Bros.' Anderson

Live slipped 17% to a 1.0, while Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle trailed

with a flat 0.6.





Among the rookie talkers, Disney-ABC Katie dipped 5%

for the week to a 1.8, although the show popped a 2.2 on Monday, Feb. 11, with

an exclusive interview with the widow of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno.

That 2.2 is up 16% from the show's prior week average and tied with the show's

premiere.





Meanwhile, NBCU's Steve Harvey held steady at its

series-high 1.6 for the sixth week in a row.





The two rookies talkers that won't be back next year --

Twentieth's Ricki Lake and CTD's Jeff Probst -- were flat at a

0.8 and down 13% to a 0.7, respectively.





CTD's Judge Judy remained daytime's highest rated

show, even though it dipped 1% for the week to a 7.4. In second place, CTD's Judge

Joe Brown was steady at a 2.4. Warner Bros.' People's Court declined

5% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.6. Twentieth's

pair of court shows, Judge Alex and Divorce Court, each

lost 7% to a 1.3. Entertainment Studios' America's Court was flat at a

0.8, while its rookie, Justice for All, tumbled 20% to a 0.4 and We

the People held at a 0.2.





In access, all of the top magazines gave back the gains they

earned in the sweep's first week. CTD's leader Entertainment Tonight

yielded 5% from the prior week to a 3.8. CTD's Inside Edition sank 6% to

a 3.2. Warner Bros.' TMZ eased 5% to a 2.0. NBCUniversal's Access

Hollywood also dropped 5% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.' Extra decreased 6%

to a 1.5. CTD's omg! Insider retreated 7% to a 1.4.





Twentieth's rookie, Dish Nation, was flat at a 1.0.





The week was similarly rough on the game shows. CTD's

Wheel of Fortune weakened 5% from the prior week to a still-strong 7.3, and

good enough for third place in overall syndication. CTD's Jeopardy! fell

4% to a 6.6. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was flat at a 5.2.

Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire depreciated 8% to a 2.4,

while NBCU's rookie Baggage claimed a 9% increase to a 1.2.





Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' The Big Bang

Theory cooled off 4% for the week to a 7.7, still topping the syndie chart.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men dropped 7% to a 5.1. Twentieth's Family

Guy faded 5% to a 3.6. Twentieth's How I Met Y our Mother slid 7% to

a 2.8. SPT's Seinfeld stumbled 8% to a 2.3, tying Twentieth's King of

the Hill, which was flat. Warner Bros.' Friends was flat at a 2.1,

while CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond rose 6% to a 1.9.



