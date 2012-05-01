Syndication Ratings: Syndies Slow in Run-Up to May Sweeps

Syndies stayed slow in the week ending April 22, with many shows ramping up for the May sweep, which kicked off on Thursday, April 26.

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil marked 25 weeks as daytime's top talker, despite easing 7% from the prior week to a 2.8 live plus same day rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Sony's Dr. Oz, in second place, was flat at a 2.6. Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly fell to a new season-low 2.3, a 12% drop from the prior week, tying NBCU's Maury, which was flat. Warner Bros.' Ellen weakened 5% to a 2.1. CTD's The Doctors lost 6% to a 1.5. CTD's Rachael Ray retreated 7% to a 1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer, which was one of three talkers to gain on the week, adding 8%. NBCUniversal's Steve Wilkos was flat at a 1.2. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and Sony's Nate Berkus improved on the week, with Williams moving up 10% to a 1.1 and Berkus adding 11% to a 1.0.

Among the rookies, Warner Bros.' Anderson held steady at a 1.4. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle recovered 20% -- or a tenth of a ratings point -- to a 0.6, while Entertainment Studios' We the People remained at a 0.4.

In late night, CTD's recently renewed Excused held at a 0.6.

The magazines mostly failed to capitalize on the passing of TV legend Dick Clark, who died on April 18 at the age of 82.

The only magazine to progress from the prior week was CTD's Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, three of the magazines lost ground for the week, while two were flat.

ET inched up 3% to a 3.6, the show's highest rating in more than a month. CTD's Inside Edition was flat at a 3.0. Warner Bros.' TMZ declined 5% to a 1.9. NBCU's Access Hollywood also fell 5% to a 1.8. CTD's The Insider remained at a 1.5. Warner Bros.' Extra slipped 13% to a 1.4.

CTD's game leader, Wheel of Fortune, faded 2% to a 6.5, placing second to CTD's Judge Judy among all first-run strips. CTD's Jeopardy! edged ahead 2% to a 5.6. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was flat at a 2.9, while Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire dropped 4% to a 2.5.

CTD's Judge Judy led all of first-run syndication at a 6.6, dipping just 1% from the prior week. CTD's Judge Joe Brown, in second, was unchanged at a 2.6. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at a 1.9. Twentieth's Judge Alex added 14% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and Twentieth's Divorce Court each were flat at a 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. CTD's Swift Justice, which is out of production, rose 9% to a 1.2. Entertainment Studios' America's Court was flat at a 0.9.

Warner Bros.' rookie off-net sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, dipped 6% to a 6.7, a performance that was still good enough to lead all of syndication. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, which appears to be nearing a deal to return for its tenth and likely final season, softened 3% to a 5.6. Twentieth's Family Guy slid 5% to a 4.1. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother added 11% to a 3.0. Sony's Seinfeld climbed 4% to a 2.5. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond declined 4% to a 2.3, tying Twentieth's King of the Hill, which was flat. Warner Bros.' Friends faltered 5% to a 2.1.

Among the rookie off-nets beyond Big Bang, NBCU's 30 Rock added 8% to a 1.3 in mostly late-night slots. Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia unchanged at 1.2, while Sony's ‘Til Death resuscitated 20% to a 0.6.