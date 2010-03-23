Syndication Ratings: Syndies See Post-Sweep Swoon

Most syndicated shows went into their traditional post-sweep

swoon in the week ending March 14, as promotion and advertising dropped off

sharply and many programs began offering rerun fare.

Among magazines, for example, only CBS Television Distribution's

(CTD) The Insider was up from the

week before, improving 6% to 1.9, its second-highest rating of the season. The

Insider's growth was sparked by

coverage of the March 7 Academy Awards and the March 5 funeral for Marie

Osmond's 18-year old adopted son, who had committed suicide the week

before. The two events sent the show's

ratings up 22% on March 8 to 2.2. CTD's Entertainment Tonight continued to lead

the magazine category, holding steady at 4.6, while growing 10% from last year

at this time. CTD's Inside Edition was down 6% week-to-week. NBCU's Access

Hollywood and Warner Bros.' TMZ

were both flat at 2.1. Warner Bros.' Extra was unchanged at 1.9.

Elsewhere in access, CTD's Wheel of Fortune lost 1% to a 7.3, but remained a top the game

shows. CTD's Jeopardy coughed up 2%, down to 6.3. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire devalued 4% to 2.5. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faded 7% to 1.3.

Among talk shows, CTD's Oprah

was unchanged at 4.7. CTD's Dr. Phil slipped 7% to 2.8. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly inched up 4% to 2.7. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres declined 2% to 2.4.

NBCU's Maury dropped 5% to

2.0. CTD's The Doctors also dipped 5% to 1.8.

CTD's Rachael Ray eased 6% to

1.7. NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve

Wilkos each were down 8% to 1.2.

Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was

flat at 0.8. NBCU's Martha Stewart trailed the field, sinking 14% to 0.6.

In court, CTD's Judge

Judy ruled despite a 4% dip to 4.6.

CTD's Judge Joe Brown was down

4% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court skidded 9% to 2.1. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis slid 11% to 1.6.

Twentieth's Judge Alex

declined 7% to 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce

Court was flat at 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro was the last item on the docket, falling 9% to

1.0.

In rookie action, off-net sitcom champ NBCU's The Office was off 6% to 3.1. In first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz was flat at 2.7.

Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a

Fifth Grader held steady at 1.6.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams

and Litton's Street Court were

unchanged at 1.2 and 0.6, respectively.

Off-net sitcoms did little.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

dropped 2% to 5.3. Twentieth's Family Guy gave back 5% to 3.5. Sony's Seinfeld

stumbled 3% to 2.9. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond and Twentieth's King of the Hill were flat at 2.7 and

2.5, respectively. Warner Bros.' George Lopez plunged 11% to 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 5% to 2.1. House of Payne was unchanged at

1.8. Sony's King of Queens was down 6% to 1.6.