Syndication Ratings: Syndies Rise for May Sweeps

The May sweeps (April 29-May 26) got underway in the week

ending May 2 and most of syndication rose to the occasion, with court, talk,

magazine and game shows moving up from the week before.

CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Judge Judy, which has been the queen

of the daytime ratings for most of the year, beat CTD's Oprah for the

seventh straight week with a 4.6, up 5% from the week before and up 10% from

last year. In addition, Judy jumped 20% among young women

18-34. Oprah, meanwhile, inched up 2% in households week-to-week

but was down 20% from last year. CTD's Judge Joe Brown rallied 5%

to 2.1 as the no. 2 court room after Judy. Warner Bros.' People's

Court ratcheted up 11% to 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis

jumped 14% to 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce Court

were flat at 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro got closer to

the field with a 22% hike to 1.1.

Among talkers following Oprah, CTD's Dr. Phil hit his highest

ratings in six weeks, improving 4% to 2.6. Disney/ABC's Live With

Regis and Kelly also added 4% to 2.6. Warner Bros.' Ellen

Degeneres advanced 5% to 2.3. NBCU's Maury was up 5% to

2.0. CTD's The Doctors climbed 6% to 1.8. CTD's Rachael

Ray held steady at 1.5. NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve

Wilkos each gained 8% to 1.4 and 1.3, respectively.

NBCU's The Office topped the season's freshman crop as usual, with a

firm 2.9. In first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz recovered from the previous

week's season low with a 4% ratings infusion to 2.4. Twentieth's Are

You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader was unchanged at 1.4.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams gained 8% to 1.3. Litton's Street

Court continued to trail with a flat 0.5.

Magazines were sharp, with leader CTD's Entertainment Tonight growing

20% among W18-34 and 2% in households to 4.1. CTD's Inside Edition

tacked on 3% to 3.0. Warner Bros.' TMZ was up 5% to 2.0.

NBCU's Access Hollywood was flat at 1.9. CTD's The Insider

had the largest increase in the category with a 13% leap to 1.8. Warner

Bros.' Extra was unchanged at 1.7.

Game shows played out with single digit increases. CTD's Wheel of

Fortune rolled ahead 3% to 6.5. CTD's Jeopardy was up 4% to

5.6. Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire improved 4% to

2.4. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud clicked for a 7% advance to 1.5.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was the top off-net sitcom, adding 7%

to 4.8. Twentieth's Family Guy declined 3% to 3.2. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond rose 3% to 3.0. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was

up 4% to 2.8. Sony's Seinfeld remained steady at 2.7.

Twentieth's King of the Hill perked up 4% to 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends

and House of Payne were flat at 2.2 and 1.7, respectively. CTD's Frasier

rebounded 15% to 1.5, tying Sony's King of Queens, which was up 7% to

1.5.