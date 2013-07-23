Syndication Ratings: Syndies on the Rebound

With the long July 4 weekend behind them, most syndicated

shows rallied in the week ending July 14.

Most of the magazines -- including CBS Television

Distribution's Entertainment Tonight, Warner Bros.' TMZ,

NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood, and Warner Bros.' Extra -- all

saw double-digit increases for the week. Leader ET jumped 10% to a 3.3.

In second place, CTD's Inside Edition added 4% to 2.6. TMZ gained

12% to a 1.9, and claimed the genre's largest year-to-year improvement, jumping

6%. Access Hollywood strengthened 14% to a 1.6. Extra stormed

ahead 17%, the biggest week-to-week advance of any magazine to a 1.4. CTD's omg!

Insider grew 8% to a 1.3, while Twentieth's newcomer Dish Nation was

flat at a 0.9.

In daytime, the top-tier talkers were all up. Disney/ABC's

Live! with Kelly and Michael continued its winning ways, snaring first

place in talk for the second week in a row with a 2.5, steady for the week and

up 14% from last year at this time. CTD's usual leader, Dr. Phil,

remained in repeats all week, but grew 9% to a second-place 2.4. NBCU's Maury

climbed 5% to a 2.1. Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz -- which just

saw the FDA recommend new limits on the amounts of arsenic allowed in apple

juice, an issue the show made public and has been championing for the past two

years -- rose 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Ellen spurted 6% to a 1.8.

On the other hand, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams,

with an almost all-original week, dropped 7% to a 1.3. CTD's Rachael Ray receded

14% to a 1.2, with a mostly rerun week. NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Jerry

Springer and CTD's The Doctors each slipped 8% to a 1.2, 1.2, and

1.1, respectively.

Meredith's The Better Show was far back at an

unchanged 0.1.

Disney/ABC's Katie, in all originals, stretched its

lead in the season's rookie race to its widest point since the week of Jan. 21,

with a 6% jump in households to a 1.8 and a 29% gain among women 25-54 to a

0.9. NBCU's Steve Harvey, in repeats, came in second with an unchanged

1.2 in households. NBCU's Trisha was stable at a 0.5.

Warner Bros.' The Real and Twentieth's Kris

Jenner, which launched tests on several Fox stations on July 15, were

averaging a 1.0 rating/3 share and a 0.9/3 in their metered-market households,

respectively, after six days on the air. The Real climbed 25% from its year-ago

time period average across its six markets, while Kris dropped 18%.

Among women 25-54, The Real improved 60% from last

year's time periods to a 0.8/5, while Kris was flat at a 0.7/5. Among

women 18-49, The Real was up 40% compared to year ago to a 0.7/5, while Kris

was flat at a 0.6/4.

On Monday, July 22, The Real hit a new high in the

nation's capital, jumping 350% from its lead-in and 200% from its year-ago time

period average to a 1.8/6 in households on WTTG Washington, D.C., at 11 a.m.,

tying it with ABC's The View on WJLA at a 1.8/6.

CTD's Judge Judy continued to be the highest-rated

show in all of syndication, gaining 3% from the prior week to a 6.2. This also

marks the 11th consecutive week that Judy has been the top show in first

run. Warner Bros.' People's Court came in a distant second with an

unchanged 1.6. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis sank 8% to a new season-low

1.2. Entertainment Studios' America's Court was unchanged at a 0.6. ES'

recently renewed newcomer, Justice for Allwith Cristina Perez,

remained stuck at its season-low 0.4 for the fifth straight week, while ES' We

the People was flat at a 0.2.

Among game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune rebounded 7%

from its season low in the previous frame to a 5.9. CTD's Jeopardy! recovered

10% from its season low to a 5.7. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud finished

5% ahead at a 4.4. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire appreciated

4% to a 2.4, while NBCU's Baggage was crushed, dropping 18% to a 0.9.

In off-net syndication, Warner Bros.' The Big

Bang Theory warmed up 3% to a 6.0. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

tacked on 5% to a 4.3. Twentieth's Family Guy gained 3% to a 3.3.

Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother picked up 4% to a 2.5. Twentieth's King

of the Hill rose 5% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Friends advanced 5% to a

2.1. SPT's Seinfeld stayed at a 2.0, while CTD's Everybody Loves

Raymond was flat at a 1.7.