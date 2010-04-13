Syndication Ratings: Syndies Lose Ground Over Holiday Week

Most syndicated shows lost ground in the holiday week ending

Apr. 4, which included Easter, Passover and Good Friday. In addition, some programs were preempted for

NASCAR coverage on Mar. 29. Among

talkers, CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Oprah was slightly higher week-to-week with a 5% gain to 4.0. The chat leader was still down sharply from

last year at this time, sliding 31%, which was the worst year-to-year decline

of any talk show.

CTD's Dr. Phil was

unchanged at 2.5. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly was up 4% to

2.4. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres dropped 5% to 2.1.

NBCU's Maury was flat at 1.9. CTD's The

Doctors dipped 6% to 1.7. CTD's Rachael Ray remained at 1.6. NBCU's Jerry

Springer and Steve Wilkos were

flat at 1.3 and 1.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt lost

13% to 0.7. NBCU's Martha Stewart trailed the field with an unchanged 0.6.

In court, CTD's Judge

Judy topped all day time shows in first run with a 4.4, though that was

down 4% week-to-week. Judy was 2% higher than last year at

this time and ranked first among all syndicated shows with a 6.7 GAA

rating. CTD's Judge Joe Brown slipped 5% to 2.1.

Warner Bros.' People's Court

lost 5% to 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was down 6% to 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex sank 7% to 1.3.

Twentieths' Divorce Court

fell 14% to 1.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro slid 9% to 1.0.

Among syndication newcomers, NBCU's The Office was doing brisk business with a 3% improvement to 3.0,

while in first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz

matched its season low with an 8% decline to 2.3. That was followed by Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader,

which was flat at 1.5. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams tumbled 17% to a new

season-low 1.0. Litton's Street Court was unchanged at 0.6.

Magazines came back down to earth after a big run up in the

prior session, which was sparked by viewer fascination with the Sandra Bullock

marriage scandal. CTD's Entertainment Tonight gave back 13% to

4.1. CTD's Inside Edition was flat at 3.0.

NBCU's Access Hollywood fell

9% to 2.0. Warner Bros.' TMZ was unchanged at 2.0. CTD's The

Insider shed 15% to 1.7. Warner

Bros.' Extra eroded 11% to 1.7.

Game shows were also stalled except for CTD's Jeopardy, which inched up 4% to

5.6. CTD's Wheel of Fortune was flat at 6.4.

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire eased 4% to 2.3.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud

was unchanged at 1.3. NBCU's Deal Or No Deal was down 9% to 1.0.

Off-net sitcoms were mixed.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

slipped 2% to 4.7. Twentieth's Family Guy gained 3% to 3.4. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond rose 3% to a new season-high 3.1. Sony's Seinfeld

was down 4% to 2.7. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was flat at 2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill faded 8% to 2.3.

Warner Bros.' Friends advanced

10% to 2.2. House of Payne was up 7% to 1.6.

Frasier saw its ratings fizzle

6% to 1.5.