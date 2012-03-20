Syndication Ratings: Syndies Hit Spring Slump

Flat is the new up, with almost every show in syndication losing ground in the week ending March 11 as the highly-promoted February sweeps came to an end.

Warner Bros.' off-net rookie champ, The Big Bang Theory, took sole possession of the top of the syndie chart, adding 6% from the prior week to a syndication-leading 7.4 live plus same day household rating average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Following Big Bang, Warner Bros.' Two and Half Men inched up 2% to a 5.9. Twentieth's Family Guy was flat at a 4.5. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother dropped 9% to a 2.9. Sony's Seinfeld softened 4% to a 2.5. CBS Television Distribution's Everybody Loves Raymond remained at a 2.4. Twentieth's King of the Hill climbed 5% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Friends, newly remastered and rereleased in high definition, was flat at a 2.1.

Among the freshman sitcoms, NBCUniversal's 30 Rock was steady at a 1.4 in mostly late fringe time slots. Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia retreated 8% to a 1.1, while Sony's ‘Til Death was unchanged at a 0.6.

In daytime, CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil topped the talk chart for its 20th time this season, losing 9% for the week to a 2.9, but adding 4% for the year. Likewise, Sony's Dr. Oz declined 10% to a 2.7. Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly fell 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.' Ellen faded 8% to a 2.4, tying NBCU's Maury, which was flat but up 20% for the year. CTD's The Doctors and Rachael Ray each eased 6% to a 1.6 and 1.5, respectively. NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos each were unchanged at a 1.5 and 1.4, respectively, although Springer improved 25% year to year. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams dropped 17% to a 1.0, tying Sony's Nate Berkus, which fell 9%.

Warner Bros.' top rookie, Anderson, dipped 7% to a 1.4. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle sputtered 14% to a 0.6. Entertainment Studios' We the People declined 20% to a 0.4 In late-night, CTD's new dating show, Excused, slipped 14% to a 0.6.

After getting plenty of ratings pops in February due to covering the Grammys, the Oscars and the death of Whitney Houston, magazines dropped back to earth.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight dropped 7% to a 3.9. CTD's Inside Edition eroded 6% to a 3.1. Warner Bros.' TMZ was flat at a 2.1. NBCU's Access Hollywood yielded 5% to a 2.0. CTD's The Insider and Warner Bros.' Extra each were down 6% to a 1.7 and 1.6, respectively.

CTD's Judge Judy was off 4% from the previous week to a 7.1, good enough for second place in the overall syndication rankings. In second place among the court shows, CTD's Judge Joe Brown lost 11% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' People's Court weakened 5% to a 2.1. Twentieth's Judge Alex slid 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis slumped 6% to a 1.5. CTD's Swift Justice was down 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court dropped 13% to a 1.3. Entertainment Studios' America's Court declined 10% to a 0.9.

Among the game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune dipped 3% to a 7.1, tying Judge Judy for second place overall among all syndicated shows. CTD's Jeopardy! dropped 2% to a 6.0. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud finished 6% behind the prior week at a 2.9. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire backtracked 7% to a 2.5.