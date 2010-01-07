Syndication Ratings: Syndies Find Lump of Coal in Christmas Stockings

Many syndicated shows found lumps of coal in their Nielsen

stockings for the Christmas week ending Dec. 27. Of course, most strips were in reruns and

were subjected to heavy preemptions in the holiday frame. In addition, show-to-show rating comparisons

were somewhat misleading since some strips counted the full five days while

other dropped the low-rated Christmas Eve and Christmas day from their

averages.

Christmas ratings for talkers were mixed blessings. CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Oprah suffered her third straight weekly

loss, sliding 3% to 3.6. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly inched up 4%

to 2.9. CTD's Dr. Phil went into repeats and dropped 18% to 2.3. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres skidded 19% to 2.1.

NBCU's Maury was up 11% to

2.0. CTD's Rachael Ray rose 6% to 1.8.

CTD's The Doctors fell 12% to

1.5. NBCU's Jerry Springer rebounded 8% to 1.3.

NBCU's Steve Wilkos climbed 9%

to 1.2. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt bounced back with a 13% gain

to 0.9. NBCU's Martha Stewart cooked up another 0.7, remaining at her season high.

Court shows continued to be ruled by CTD's Judge Judy, which topped the first-run

daytime standings for the fifth week in a row, beating Oprah by 17%. Week-to-week Judy was down 5% to 4.2, although it was

the sole courtroom to outperform last year's deliver, growing 2%. CTD's Judge

Joe Brown slipped 5% to 2.0. Warner

Bros.' People's Court was flat at

1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was up 7% to 1.6.

Twentieth's Judge Alex tumbled

13% to 1.3. Twentieth's Divorce

Court faded 7% to 1.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro advanced 10% to a new season-high 1.1.

Among newcomers, Sony's Dr.

Oz had its rating reprocessed and withheld by Nielsen, leaving Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader as

the rookie champ in first run with a 7% promotion to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams plunged 15% to 1.1.

Litton's Street Court trailed

with a flat 0.6.

The Office was the

new off-net sitcom leader, despite a 10% decline to 2.7. My Name

Is Earl and Everybody Hates Chris

tied at a 1.8 with Earl sliding 10%

and Chris shedding 5%.

Elsewhere, there were no first-run access strips up week-to-week. CTD's Entertainment

Tonight was the highest-rated show on the magazine rack, losing 18% to a

3.7 but still improving 16% over last year at this time. CTD's Inside

Edition weakened by 18% to 2.8.

NBCU's Access Hollywood was

down 5% to 2.1. Warner Bros.' TMZ tumbled 14% to 1.8. CTD's The

Insider gave back 17% to 1.5. Warner

Bros.' Extra deteriorated 21% to

1.5.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune

hung on to the lead among game shows but skidded 8% to 6.6. CTD's Jeopardy

was down 5% to 5.6. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fell 8% to

2.4. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud and NBCU's Deal Or No Deal were flat at 1.3 and 1.2

respectively.

Off-net sitcoms were mostly lower, with Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men shrinking 14% down to

4.2. Twentieth's Family Guy declined 9% to 3.2.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez

slipped 4% to 2.7. Sony's Seinfeld was down 7% to 2.5. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond and Twentieth's King of

the Hill were unchanged at 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Warner Bros.' Friends fizzled 10% to 1.9. House of Payne was up 6% to 1.8. Frasier

was off 6% to 1.5. Sony's King of Queens dropped 12% to 1.5.