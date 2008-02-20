Syndication Ratings: Sweeps Sweet for Tyra Banks, Steve Wilkos

Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks and NBC Universal’s Steve Wilkos both gained by double-digits to hit season highs in the first full week of the February sweeps, while the rest of syndication was largely stable in the week ending Feb. 10.

Tyra climbed 17% from the prior week to hit a 1.4 live-plus-same-day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, while Wilkos jumped 22% to a new season- and series-high 1.1. That also tied Wilkos for first place with Twentieth Television’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, down 8% for the week, among the six daytime rookies.

Sweeps wasn’t as strong for the rest of the talkers. CBS’ Oprah, the top talker, dipped 3% to a 5.7. CBS’ Dr. Phil fell 4% to a 4.7. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly, which had its annual wedding week, climbed 3% to a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres dropped 8% to a 2.3 after four consecutive weeks of increases. NBCU’s Maury dropped 5% to a 2.1. CBS’ Rachael Ray slipped 9% to a 2.0. CBS’ Montel Williams, which is ending original production after this season, jumped 6% to a 1.7. NBCU’s Jerry Springer and NBC U’s Martha Stewart each were flat at a 1.4 and 1.1, respectively.

The Morning Show, which tied its series high two weeks ago, was down 8% to a 1.1, tying Wilkos for the lead among the six daytime rookies.

In court, CBS’ Judge Judy remained the top jurist at a 5.3. Judy was unchanged from the prior week but was again one of only two shows to be up from the same week last year, climbing 4%. CBS’ Judge Joe Brown stayed in second place, dipping 3% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ People’sCourt was unchanged at a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ JudgeMathis was down 4% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court slipped 5% to a 2.0, tying Twentieth’s JudgeAlex, which was flat. Twentieth’s Cristina’sCourt hit a season-high 1.5, climbing 7% for both the week and the year, making it the second show to gain year to year. Sony’s JudgeHatchett -- which, like Montel, also will end original production after this season --was flat at a 1.4. Sony’s JudgeMariaLopez fell 10% to a 0.9, tying Sony’s unchanged rookie, JudgeDavidYoung.

The top game shows were slightly higher. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, syndication’s top-ranked show, improved 1% to an 8.3. CBS’ Jeopardy! jumped 6% to a 6.9. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire dropped 6% to a 3.0. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 2.0. Program Partners’ rookie, Merv Griffin’s Crosswords, renewed for season two, also was flat a 0.9. Twentieth’s Temptation rose 20% to a 0.6.

Staying in access, most of the magazines went with four-day averages after being heavily pre-empted Feb. 5 for coverage of Super Tuesday results. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight remained on top with a 4.8, down 6%. CBS’ Inside Edition eased 3% to a 3.6. NBCU’s Access Hollywood fell 4% to a 2.6. CBS’ The Insider, Warner Bros.’ rookie leader, TMZ, and Warner Bros.’ Extra all were flat at a 2.4, 2.3 and 2.0, respectively.

All of the top off-net sitcoms were lower. Warner Bros.’ rookie leader, Two and a Half Men, lost 4% to a 5.3. Twentieth’s FamilyGuy fell 6% to a 4.4. Sony’s Seinfeld dipped 2% to a 4.1. CBS’ EverybodyLovesRaymond eased 3% to a 3.9. Sony’s King of Queens fell 6% to a 3.1, tying Warner Bros.’ George Lopez, which slipped 3%. Warner Bros.’ Friends dropped6% to a 2.9.