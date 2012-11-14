Trending

Syndication Ratings: Superstorm Sandy Blows Out Syndication

Superstorm Sandy took out all nationally-cleared syndies in
the first full week of the November sweep, the week ending Nov. 4. Multi-market
figures were available for two shows that aren't cleared nationally.

NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood Live, hosted by Billy
Bush and Kit Hoover, reported a 1.1 rating/4 share household average in its 11
metered markets. That's up 10% from the previous week and 22% from the show's
November 2011 sweep average. Among women aged 25-54, the entertainment program
gained 17% for the week and year to a 0.7/5.

Warner Bros.' Let's Ask America, an interactive game
show that airs on Scripps-owned stations in 14 markets, scored a 1.7/4
household average across its seven metered markets. That's flat in the rating
compared the prior week, while up one share point. Among women 25-54, the show
was stable at a 0.8/3.

All of syndication's nationally-cleared shows -- from Entertainment
Tonight to Judge Judy to Wheel of Fortune -- were broken out
by Nielsen due to lack of coverage during the week because of the storm.
Anytime a show's coverage drops below 90%, Nielsen breaks it out of the
ratings, which was the case for all nationally cleared shows for the entire
week.