Syndication Ratings: Summer Takes Its Toll

Not one syndicated first-run strip improved in the week

ending June 23, which was marked by heavy preemptions for Stanley Cup hockey

and the last two games of the NBA Finals.





CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil clocked a

first-place 2.4 live plus same day national household rating, according to

Nielsen Media Research, with an all-repeat week, tying the prior week.

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael, which dipped 4% to a

second-place 2.3, was not live, airing two taped and three repackaged shows.





Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil

was the only talk strip to improve from the prior week, growing 8% to a 1.4.

Live! held steady in the demo at a 1.4, tying Dr. Phil for first

place.





Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz, also in reruns all

week, eased 5% to a 2.0 in households, but moved up to third place, tying

NBCUniversal's Maury, which held at a 2.0.





Warner Bros.' Ellen, which had gained ground in the

previous week, went into repeats and plunged 21% to a 1.9 and fifth place

overall. However, compared to last year at this time, Ellen was up the

most of any talker in the top five, climbing 12%. Further down the list,

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams, in originals on four of the five days,

added 18% for the year while holding steady for the week at a 1.3.



Live! saw talk's next biggest year-to-year increase,

rising 5% to a 2.3.





NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos and

CTD's Rachael Ray all gave back 8% to a 1.2, tying CTD's The Doctors,

which held. Meredith's The Better Show trailed at a 0.1, down 50% from

the prior week's 0.2.





Among the rookie talkers, Disney-ABC's leader Katie,

also still in originals, held at a 1.6, and widened its lead on NBCU's Steve

Harvey, which lost 14% to a 1.2 with an all-repeat week.





NBCU's Trisha was flat at a 0.5.





CTD's Judge Judy remained at the top of the syndie

chart, with a 6.4, off 3% from the prior week but up 3% from last year. Judy

has now been the top show in first-run syndication for eight consecutive

weeks.





Warner Bros.' People's Court came in second among the

courts, although far behind at a 1.7, down 6% for the week. Warner Bros.' Judge

Mathis, Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce Court,

Entertainment Studios' America's Court, Justice for All and We

the People all were flat at a 1.3, 1.2, 1.2, 0.7, 0.4 and 0.2,

respectively.





Game shows found the going rough. CTD's Wheel of Fortune

skidded to a new season low for the fourth time in six weeks, fading 5% to a

5.6. CTD's Jeopardy! weakened 2% to a new season-low 5.3. Debmar

Mercury's Family Feud fell 4% to a 4.3. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be

a Millionaire at a 2.3 broke even with the previous week. NBCU's Baggage

got crushed, losing 18% to a 0.9.





The entertainment magazines were solid for the week despite

the heavy preemptions for sporting events. The sudden death of actor James

Gandolfini, who immortalized the role of Tony Soprano in HBO's groundbreaking The

Sopranos, was the week's major entertainment news story. As the news broke

and tributes began pouring in late in the week, viewers flocked to several of

the weekend news magazines.





As a result, Extra's companion show, Extra Weekend,

surged 43% from the prior week to a 1.0, equaling its season high. CTD's Entertainment

Tonight Weekend, the top-rated weekly hour in first-run, jumped 23% to a

1.6. CTD's omg! Insider's weekend edition grew 13% to a 0.9.





Among the magazine strips, ET, Warner Bros' TMZ

and NBCU's Access Hollywood all held firm at a 3.3, 1,8 and 1.6,

respectively. Warner Bros.' Extra was bumped 18 times in the top-30

markets alone but held steady at a 1.4.



Omg! Insider, one of only two magazines to improve in

the prior week, slipped 7% to a 1.3. CTD's Inside Edition, which is not

strictly an entertainment magazine, dropped 4% to a 2.6. Twentieth's newcomer, Dish

Nation, sank 10% to a 0.9.





Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory cooled

off 2% from the prior week to a 6.3, but remained by far the leader of the

off-net sitcoms, and second in overall syndication. Warner Bros.' Two and a

Half Men finished flat at a 4.3. Twentieth's Family Guy remained at

a 3.1. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother added 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth's King

of the Hill declined 5% to a 2.1. SPT's Seinfeld slid 5% to a 2.0.

Warner Bros.' Friends fizzled, dropping 10% to a 1.9, while CTD's

Everybody Loves Raymond retreated 16% to a new season-low 1.6.