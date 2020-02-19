Syndication Ratings: Shows Rise in Face of Senate Impeachment Trial

In a week marked by preemptions due to the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump, CBS Television Distribution’s venerable Judge Judy managed to move up 10% to take the syndication lead in the week ended Feb. 9.

Judy scored a three-week high 6.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, which puts the show atop the court genre for the 1,220th straight week.

In fact, four of the six veteran courts managed to gain in a week that included trial coverage on Feb. 3 and 5 and Trump’s acquittal response on Feb. 6, as well as results of the flubbed Iowa caucuses on Feb. 4.

CTD’s Hot Bench, which was conceived of and created by Judge Judy Sheindlin herself, shot up 17% to a 2.1, tying Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan as the third-highest rated show in daytime after only Judy and CTD’s talk leader Dr. Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court held steady at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 25% to a 1.0, tying its season high. Fox’s Divorce Court stayed at a 0.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught inProvidence caught up 25% to a 0.5 to tie its season high.

Elsewhere in daytime, talk shows also were mostly higher, and some programs benefited from some heavily preempted days being broken out by Nielsen on some heavily preempted days. Dr. Phil, however, was not one of those and had all five days counted in its average, but still jumped 19% to a 2.5 to lead or tie the lead in talk for the 175th time in the past 179 weeks.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.0.

Live added 5% to a 2.1 and second place in talk. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres recovered 12% to a third-place 1.9.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which has been making news this week due to some controversial comments by its former radio deejay host, stayed put at a 1.3. NBCUniversal’s long-running Maury motored ahead 9% to a 1.2. CTD’s Rachael Ray, which broke out on all five days in the prior frame, logged a 1.1. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos remained at a 1.0 for a third consecutive week. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz rebounded 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ The Real rallied 17% to a 0.7. CTD’s The Doctors delivered a 25% increase to a 0.5. The syndicated version of NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stood pat at a 0.4 for the fourth straight week.

Among the rookies, NBCU’s renewed Kelly Clarkson returned to a 1.3 after seeing all five days were broken out for preemptions in the prior week. Disney’s Tamron Hall, which also is coming back for season two, held firm at a 0.9. SPT’s Mel Robbins, which will not return next season, gained 25% to a 0.5.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry, renewed for its sophomore year, stayed in reruns for the week but held steady at a 0.9 in households and spiked 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.4.

In other rookie venues, MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court climbed 20% to a 0.6, while Trifecta’s Protection Court remained at a 0.3.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which will be back for season two, logged a 1.0 for the third straight week, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says strengthened 14% to a new season-high 0.8.

In access, magazines were all steady to higher, despite preemptions for the State of the Union address on Feb. 4, and ABC’s coverage of the Democratic Primary Presidential Debate on Feb. 7. Many of the entertainment magazines benefited from coverage of the run-up to the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the category for the fifth straight week with a 3% advance to a 3.0, matching its season high. CTD’s Inside Edition tacked on 4% to a 2.8. NBCU’s AccessHollywood held steady at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ TMZ added 9% to a 1.2, equalling its season high. Warner Bros.’ Extra stood pat at its season-high 1.0. CTD’s DailyMailTV held its ground at a 0.7. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page turned up a 0.2 for the 32nd consecutive week.

Elsewhere, the top games were little changed. CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped 2% to a 6.4, while its sibling, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, also rolled ahead 2% to a 6.3. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 6.1.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 25% recovery to a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute mustered a 0.8 for a second straight week.

NBCU’s off-net crime strip Dateline darted ahead 20% to a 1.2 to lead the crime genre. SPT’s Off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was in close pursuit with a steady 1.0. NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD collared a 0.8 for the fifth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory heated up 3% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 3.4. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 2.1. Disney’s Modern Family spurted 14% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men sprinted ahead 17% to a 1.4. SPT’s The Goldbergs garnered an 8% increase to a 1.3. Disney’s Family Guy grew 9% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Mom mushroomed 25% to a 1.0, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which broke even, and SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, both of which added 11%.