Syndication Ratings: Shows Return to Form After Weeks of Holiday Reruns

Syndication got back to business in the week ended Jan. 12, with many shows returning to original episodes and hitting new season highs.

CTD’s Dr. Phil regained talk’s top spot after two second-place finishes over the holidays with reruns.

The perennial talk leader scored the largest increase of any syndicated strip in the session, skyrocketing 42% from the prior week to a new season-high 2.7 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, the show’s biggest number since the week of May 20, 2019. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.1.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had enjoyed two straight weeks at the top, held steady at a 2.1 for second place.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which, like Dr. Phil, returned to originals after two weeks of repeats, rebounded 25% from its season low to a third-place 2.0.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams also went back to original episodes after two weeks of reruns and recovered 30% to a 1.3.

NBCU’s Maury was unchanged at a 1.2 for the third straight week. CTD’s Rachael Ray rose 10% to a 1.1. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos remained at a 1.0 for a fourth straight week. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz picked up 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ The Real raced ahead 20% to a 0.6. CTD’s The Doctors delivered a 0.5 for the fourth consecutive week. NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer slid 25% to a 0.3.

NBCU’s freshman The Kelly Clarkson Show held steady at a 1.3 to tie Wendy Williams for fourth place among the talkers.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which, like Clarkson, has been renewed for year two, jumped 11% to a 1.0, matching its season high.

Further back among the new talkers, SPT’s Mel Robbins rallied 25% to a new season-high 0.5 after Nexstar upgraded the show to 4 p.m. from 3 a.m. on KTLA Los Angeles.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry held its ground at a 1.0. In other rookie jurisdictions, Trifecta’s PersonalInjury Court and MGM’s Protection Court both were unchanged at a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively. Among the new game shows, Fox’s 25 Words or Less added 25% to a new season-high 1.1 while SPT’s off-GSN America Says stayed at a 0.7 for a sixth straight week.

CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts with a 23% surge to a 6.9, that show’s second-highest rating of the season and its best performance since the week of Nov. 25.

CTD’s Hot Bench moved ahead 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence all were unchanged at a 0.9, 0.7 and 0.5.

Entertainment magazines stayed boosted after getting a lift from covering the Golden Globes on Jan. 5. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight moved into first place among all magazines with a 20% leap to a new season-high 3.0. That was ET’s strongest week since the week of March 11, 2019.

CTD’s Inside Edition was next, adding 16% to a 2.9. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which was up the most in the prior session when it gained 27%, added another 7% to a 1.5, equalling its season high. Access also advanced 33% in the key women 25-54 demo to a 0.8, matching its season high.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ tacked on 22% in households to a 1.1, while Warner Bros.’ Extra improved 11% to a 1.0, matching its highest rating of the season and jumping 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5.

CTD’s DailyMailTV held steady at a 0.8. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted a 0.2 for the 28th consecutive week.

CTD’s Jeopardy! apparently benefited from ABC’s highly rated Greatest of All Time primetime matches on ABC, which began Jan. 7. Syndicated Jeopardy! added 18% to hit a 7.1 and lead all of syndication. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which is paired with Jeopardy! in access many markets moved up 16% to a new season-high 6.6 Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud picked up 3% to a 6.0. Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 0.5 for the 16th consecutive week.

Disney’s RightThisMinute maintained a 0.9 for a second straight week.

On the off-net crime front, NBCU’s Dateline was flat at a 1.1. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol skidded 18% to a 0.9. NBCU’s scripted Chicago PD warranted a 20% decline to a 0.8.

On the sitcom scene, Warner Bros.’ leader The Big Bang Theory caught fire with a 17% increase to a new season high 3.4. Disney’s Last Man Standing spiked 5% to a new season-high 2.2. Disney’s Modern Family forged ahead 21% to a 1.7. SPT’s The Goldbergs, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Disney’s Family Guy and Disney’s Black-ish all broke even at 1.3, 1.2, 1.2 and 1.0, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly elevated 11% to a new season- high 1.0, tying Black-ish and SPT’s Seinfeld, which also added 11%. Warner Bros.’ Mom remained at a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ steady 2 Broke Girls.