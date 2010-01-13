Syndication Ratings: Sheen Arrest Draws Viewers To Magazines

Ratings for syndicated newsmagazines broke out of the

holiday doldrums for the week ending Jan. 3 as the arrest of Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen

captured headlines and viewers. Sheen

was arrested on Christmas day after his wife told police that he had pulled a

knife on her and threatened to have her killed.

Elsewhere, most talkers, court shows and games were also significantly

higher.

CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight snared the lion's share of the magazine

audience, jumping 11% both week-to-week and year-to-year to a 4.1. On Dec. 28, ET's Sheen coverage sent ratings up 30% from the week before to a

4.8. Meanwhile, ET Weekend, which also led with the Sheen story, surged 26% to a

new season-high 2.9 and was up 32% over last year at this time. CTD's Inside

Edition gained 7% to a 3.0. Warner

Bros.' TMZ was up 6% to a 1.9 and landed

in a third place tie with NBCU's Access

Hollywood, which was down 10% to a 1.9.

Both CTD's The Insider and

Warner Bros.' Extra climbed 13% to a

1.7.

CTD's The Doctors

scored the largest increase in talk shows, leaping 33% to 2.0. Leader CTD's Oprah was up 11% to 4.0.

CTD's Dr. Phil grew 13% to 2.6

despite featuring an all-repeat week.

Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and

Kelly dropped 14% to 2.5. NBCU's Maury saw his ratings escalate 15% to a

new season-high 2.3. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres was flat at 2.1. CTD's Rachael

Ray remained at a 1.8. NBCU's Jerry Springer advanced 8% to a new

season-high 1.4. NBCU's Steve Wilkos added 8% to 1.3. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt packed on 11% to a new season-high 1.0. NBCU's Martha

Stewart was steady at 0.7.

Court shows continued to be dominated by CTD's Judge Judy, which improved 5% to 4.4 and

was the highest-rated first run strip in daytime for the sixth straight week,

beating Oprah by 10%. CTD's Judge

Joe Brown was hot in second place with a 15% jump to a new season-high

2.3. Warner Bros.' People's Court was up 16% to a new season-high 2.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis settled for a 13% hike to a new season-high 1.8. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Twentieth's Divorce Court

each rallied 23% to 1.6, which was a new season-high for Divorce. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro was flat at 1.1.

Among rookies, Sony's Dr.

Oz logged a new season-high 2.8 after being reprocessed the week

before. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams were both unchanged at

1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Litton's Street Court perked up 17% to a

0.7.

Freshman off-net sitcom champ NBCU's The Office gained 7% to 2.9.

Twentieth's My Name Is Earl

was up 6% to a 1.9. CTD's Everybody Hates Chris was flat at a

1.8.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune

rolled out a 6% increase to 7.0 to top the game shows. CTD's Jeopardy

upticked 4% to a 5.8. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud and

NBCU's Deal Or No Deal were each up

8% to 2.6, 1.4 and 1.3, respectively.

Off-net sitcoms were narrowly mixed. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men managed a 5% rise to 4.4, despite the negative

headlines for Charlie Sheen. Twentieth's

Family Guy fell 6% to 3.0. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond gained 8% to 2.7.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez

lost 4% to 2.6. Sony's Seinfeld and Twentieth's King of the Hill were unchanged at 2.5

and 2.3, respectively. Warner Bros.' Friends was up 5% to 2.0 and House of Payne remained flat at 1.8.