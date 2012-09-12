Syndication Ratings: Sept. 11 Takes Its Toll on Incoming Syndies

Coverage of the National Day of Remembrance on Sept. 11 proved a ratings challenge for the new daytime talkers, with all of the new shows down from Monday to Tuesday.

Disney-ABC's leader Katie slipped from a 2.8 rating/8 share to a 2.3/7 primary-run weighted metered market household average on Tuesday. That's a two-day metered-market average of a 2.5/7.

CTD's Jeff Probst dropped from a 1.0/3 on Monday to a 0.7/2 on Tuesday, with a two-day average of 0.9/3.

Twentieth's Ricki Lake declined from a 0.8/2 primary-run household average to a 0.7/2 on Tuesday, averaging a 0.8/2 for the two days.

NBCU's Steve Harvey, which made an early debut on Tuesday, Sept. 4, dipped only slightly, declining to a 1.4/4 on Tuesday from a 1.5/4 on Monday Sept. 10. So far, Harvey is averaging a 1.4/4 for its first six days, and is the newcomer that is most improving on its year-ago time slots. Harvey was up 40% in households from last September's 1.0/3, and grew 80% in the key women 25-54 demographic to a 0.9/6 from a 0.5/3.