Syndication Ratings: 'Oprah' in Ratings Rebound

Talk was

up in the week ended July 25.

CBS

Television Distribution's Oprah came

back 7% from her all-time series low to a 3.0 live plus same day household

average, according to Nielsen Media Research. That was still down 21% from last

year at this time, marking the biggest year-to-year decline of any returning

first-run syndicated strip. Oprah remains

the top-rated talker for the 586th week in a row - or more than 11

years - as the show enters its 25th and final season.

Disney-ABC's

Live with Regis and Kelly held steady

at a 2.3. CTD's Dr. Phil had talk's

largest gain, jumping 11% to a 2.1 and tying NBC Universal's Maury, which was the second most-watched

talker, behind only Oprah. Sony's Dr. Oz was the only talk show to decline

on the week, dipping 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Ellen, and CTD's The Doctors

and Rachael Ray all were flat at 2.1,

1.6, 1.5 and 1.4, respectively. NBCU's Jerry

Springer climbed 7% to a 1.5, that show's highest rating in almost three

years. NBCU's Steve Wilkos was up 8%

to a 1.4, and up 27% year to year. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams held steady at a 1.1. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha, both of which are ending their

runs, also were unchanged at a 0.6 and 0.5 respectively.

CTD's Judge Judy remained atop the daytime

standings, hitting that mark for the 17th time in the past 19 weeks.

Judy was unchanged from the prior

week at a 4.3, but up 10% from last year. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was the second-place court, gaining 5% to a 2.1.

Warner Bros.' People's Court, Warner

Bros.' Judge Mathis, Twentieth's Judge Alex, Twentieth's Divorce Court, Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro and Litton's Street Court, in its final weeks on the

air, all were unchanged at 1.9, 1.7, 1.4, 1.3 and 1.1, respectively.

CTD's

magazine leader, Entertainment Tonight,

dipped 3% to a 3.6, although ET Weekend's

ratings jumped 31% from last year and 5% from last week to a 2.1, with

extensive coverage of Lindsay Lohan's jail term and Mel Gibson's abusive rants.

That gain was the biggest year-to-year increase of anything in syndication,

although Wilkos came close. CTD's Inside Edition fell 4% to a 2.7. Warner

Bros.' TMZ was flat at a 1.8. NBCU's Access Hollywood dropped 11% to a 1.7.

CTD's Insider and Warner Bros.' Extra each were unchanged at a 1.6.

Game

shows were flat or a bit down. CTD's game leader Wheel of Fortune held at a 5.8, while its Jeopardy! dipped 2% to a 4.9. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire depreciated 4% to a 2.2.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud and

Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth

Grader each were flat at a 1.5 and 1.2, respectively.

Off-net

sitcoms were mixed. Warner Bros.' Two and

a Half Men inched up 2% to a 4.2. Twentieth's Family Guy and CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond each were flat at a 3.1 and 3.0, respectively. Warner Bros.' George Lopez leaped 8% to a 2.6. Sony's Seinfeld was steady at a 2.5.

Twentieth's King of the Hill slipped

4% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Friends rose

5% to a 2.1. Sony's King of Queens

climbed 15% to a 1.5. Debmar-Mercury's House

of Payne dropped 7% to a 1.4, tying CTD's Frasier, which was flat.

Among the

rookie sitcoms, NBCU's The Office

grew 8% to a 2.7, and was the top show in syndication among young women 18-34

at a 2.5. CTD's Everybody Hates Chris

was up 6% to a 1.7 and Twentieth's My

Name is Earl was flat at a 1.5.