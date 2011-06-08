Syndication Ratings: 'Oprah' Goes Out on Top

Oprah Winfrey's final show reached 16.4 million viewers

and hit an 11.5 live plus same day household ratings, according to Nielsen

Media Research, making the episode Oprah's most-watched in more than 18

years and its highest-rated single-day episode in more than 16 years.

Oprah's final three episodes, which aired on

Monday, May 23, Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25, averaged a 9.8 household

rating and 13.9 million total viewers, according to the show's distributor, CBS

Television Distribution (CTD).

In the May sweep, which just concluded, Oprah

closed out its run at a 5.7, good enough for fourth place among all syndicated

strips, behind CTD's Judge Judy, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

and CTD's Wheel of Fortune. Nielsen broke out Oprah's final episode as a special for advertising sales purposes, so those ratings were not included in the final sweep average.

CTD's Dr. Phil was a strong second among talk

shows, improving 11% to a 3.1, the show's best May sweep since 2008.

Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly slipped 4% to a 2.4. NBCU's Maury

added 10% to a 2.3. Sony's Dr. Oz weakened 8% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Ellen

eroded 17% to a 2.0, notching the biggest year-to-year decline of any talk

show. CTD's The Doctors eased 6% to a 1.6. CTD's Rachael Ray and

NBCU's Jerry Springer each were flat at a 1.5 and 1.4, respectively.

NBCU's Steve Wilkos softened 7% to a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams declined 15% to a 1.1.

CTD's Judge Judy was the sweep's big winner,

soaring 49% from May 2010 to a 6.7. That's Judy's strongest May

performance since 1999. Judy also was syndication's top strip. In April,

Nielsen inaugurated a significant change in the way it measures ratings,

including viewing of all runs in every show's ratings average. That change

markedly increased Judge Judy's ratings, which airs in double runs in

strong time periods in almost every market.

Among other court shows, CTD's Judge Joe Brown

jumped 29% from last May to a 2.7. Warner Bros.' People's Court declined

10% to a 1.8. Twentieth's Judge Alex gained 21% to a 1.7. Twentieth's Divorce

Court added 14% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis sank 12% to a

1.5. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro, which will not be returning

after this season, dropped 27% to a last place 0.8.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight was the top magazine

for the 83rd sweep in a row, or more than 20 years, scoring a 4.0 and holding

steady versus last year. In second place, CTD's Inside Edition improved

3% from last year to a 3.0. Warner Bros.' TMZ added 5% to a 2.1. NBCU's Access

Hollywood scored strong performances in the nation's top two markets,

leaping 29% from last May in New York and 38% in Los Angeles. Nationally, Access

Hollywood increased 5% to a 2.0. CTD's The Insider had its best May

sweep since 2008, growing 6% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.' Extra, which again

was preempted in several markets due to breaking news, held steady year to year

at a 1.7.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was the biggest

gainer by far among game shows, surging 53% to a 2.3. CTD's game leader, Wheel

of Fortune, inched up 3% to a 6.5. CTD's Jeopardy! was unchanged at

a 5.5. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire climbed 9% to a 2.4,

while Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, which has wrapped

its original run, fell 15% to a 1.1.



Among the first-run rookies, CTD's Swift Justice

improved 21% from its September premiere to a 1.7. Sony's Nate Berkus

faded 10% from its September debut to a 0.9. Twentieth's Don't Forget the

Lyrics, also finishing up its run, lost 11% to a 0.8, tying Litton's Judge

Karen's Court, which has gained 33% since September to a 0.8. Entertainment

Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross fell 25% since September to a

0.3.

In 14 metered markets, NBCU's slow roll-out Access

Hollywood Live improved 25% from its year-ago time periods to a 1.0

rating/4 share for the sweep. Versus lead-in, Access Hollywood Live

declined 17%, although the shows that it replaced declined 43% versus their

lead-ins, which is often the fourth hour of NBC's Today Show.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men remained the

off-net sitcom leader with a 41% increase from last May to a 6.5. Twentieth's Family

Guy also was up 41% to a 4.5. Disney-ABC's My Wife and Kids improved

23% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.' George Lopez gained 4% to a 2.8. Sony's Seinfeld

slipped 4% to a 2.6. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond receded 14% to a

2.5, tying NBCU's The Office, which was downsized 11% to a 2.5.

Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at a 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends

lost 5% to a 2.0.

Finally, among the new off-net and off-cable strips,

Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother spiked 33% from its September premiere

to a 2.8. Warner Bros.' The New Adventures of Old Christine picked up 8%

to a 1.4, while Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns retreated 8% to a 1.2.

Other new off-net and off-cable strips -- Warner Bros.' Curb Your Enthusiasm

and Entourage and NBCU's off-Bravo Real Housewives -- all are

leaving syndication after this season.