Syndication Ratings: 'Oprah' and 'Phil' Buck Downward Trend

The vast majority of syndicated shows were slightly lower or flat in the

first full week of the May sweeps, as PUT levels fell sharply.

However, the top two talkers, CBS Television Distribution's (CTD)

Oprah and CTD's Dr. Phil, were among the very few strips

bucking the downtrend.

Oprah rose 7% to a 4.6 and inched ahead of usual daytime leader

CTD's Judge Judy's 4.4, down 4%, for the first time in the past

eight weeks. Although, compared to last year at this time,

Oprah was still down 12% while Judy was up 10%.

Oprah got a boost from her May 6 show about a woman whose tumor

covered half of her face and brothers who nearly starved to death. The

episode was easily

Oprah's biggest draw of the week at a 5.2. Dr. Phil, the

only other talk show improving in the week ending May 9, rallied 11%

among women 18-34 and 4% in households to a 2.7, its highest rating in

eight weeks.

Disney/ABC's

Live With Regis & Kelly dropped 4% to 2.5. Warner Bros.' Ellen

DeGeneres lost 4% to 2.2. NBCU's

Maury was flat at 2.0. CTD's The Doctors dipped 6% to

1.7. CTD's

Rachael Ray slipped 7% to 1.4. NBCU's Jerry Springer

retreated 7% to 1.3. Steve Wilkos was unchanged at 1.3. Warner

Bros.'

Bonnie Hunt was flat at 0.8 and NBCU's Martha Stewart sank

17% to 0.5.

Court shows, following Judge Judy, were CTD's Judge Joe Brown,

which was down 10% to 1.9, Warner Bros.'

People's Court which slid 5% to 1.9, Warner Bros.' Judge

Mathis and Twentieth's

Judge Alex, which were flat at 1.6 and 1.4, respectively.

Twentieth's

Divorce Court fell 7% to 1.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro

sank 9% to a last place 1.0.

Top freshman NBCU's The Office eased 3% to 2.8. In first run,

Sony's Dr. Oz suffered a 4% decline and tied his season-low 2.3.

Twentieth's

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader was marked up 7% to 1.5.

Debmar-Mercury's

Wendy Williams was unchanged at 1.3.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight headed the magazine list with a

steady 4.1. CTD's

Inside Edition eroded 7% to 2.8. Warner Bros.' TMZ and

NBCU's Access Hollywood were flat at 2.0 and 1.9, respectively.

CTD's

The Insider was down 6% to 1.7. Warner Bros.' Extra

slipped 6% to 1.6.

Game shows were led by CTD's Wheel of Fortune, which skidded 5%

to 6.2. CTD's

Jeopardy! lost 4% to 5.4. Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be a

Millionaire was down 8% to 2.2. Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud was flat at 1.5. NBCU's Deal Or No Deal

descended 9% to 1.0.

Among off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men faded 6%

to 4.5. Twentieth's

Family Guy gave back 3% to 3.1. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

was unchanged at 3.0. Warner Bros.'

George Lopez fell 7% to 2.6. Sony's Seinfeld shed 4% to

2.6. Twentieth's

King of the Hill was flat at 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends

fizzled 9% to 2.0.

House of Payne and Sony's King of Queens remained at 1.7

and 1.5, respectively. CTD's

Frasier was down 7% to 1.4.