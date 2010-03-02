Syndication Ratings: Olympics Chill Syndies

The first week of the Vancouver Winter Olympics threw cold

water all over the syndication ratings in the week ending Feb. 21. While some shows were heavily preempted, many

others had the misfortune of competing with the games. Making matters worse in what was the second

full week of the February sweep, PUT levels were down by more than 1.8 million

viewers from the week before.

Talk shows were especially hard hit, with two strips getting

completely knocked out of the ratings due to massive preemptions and six of the

remaining nine established gabfests down by double digits. Leader CTD's Oprah declined for a second week, tumbling 15% from the previous

session to a 4.6 and being elbowed aside in the daytime standings by CTD's Judge Judy. Judy has now been the no.1 daytime show in

first-run 10 times in the last 13 weeks.

CTD's Dr. Phil was down 13% to

2.8. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly also lost 13% to 2.6. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres, after getting a big boost from her first

appearance as an American Idol judge

in the prior frame, hit a sour note and plummeted 21% to 2.3. NBCU's Maury,

Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos

were all flat at 2.2, 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. CTD's The

Doctors were down 15% to 1.7. NBCU's

Martha Stewart trailed the field,

sinking 14% to a paltry 0.6. Ratings for

both CTD's Rachael Ray and Warner

Bros.' Bonnie Hunt were broken out by

the Olympics for the entire week.

Court shows were also chilled by the Winter games with every

show losing grown but to a lesser extent than the talkers. CTD's Judge

Judy slipped 6% to 4.7, though it ranked first among all syndicated shows

in the GAA ratings with a 7.3. CTD's Judge Joe Brown fell 8% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court slid 9% to 2.1.

Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was

down 6% to 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex faded 6% to 1.5. Twentieth's Divorce Court

eroded 7% to 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro was off 8% to

1.1.

In rookie action, freshman off-net champion NBCU's The Office dipped 3% to 3.1. First-run leader Sony's Dr. Oz took a sickening 25% plunge down to 2.4. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader was demoted 12% to 1.5. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams fell 8% to 1.1.

Litton's Street Court sank 14%

to 0.6.

Among magazines, NBCU's Access

Hollywood, which aired right before the games on NBC stations in the

largest markets, may have benefitted from Olympic viewers tuning in early. Its ratings jumped 14% week-to-week and 20%

year-to-year to 2.4. The other newsmags

were all down by double digits. Leader

CTD's ET was hit with a 12% drop to

4.4. CTD's Inside Edition dropped 11% to 3.2.

Warner Bros.' TMZ declined 13%

to 2.0. CTD's The Insider and Warner Bros.' Extra

each eased 10% to 1.8.

Game shows were topped by CTD's Wheel of Fortune, which skidded 3% to 7.2. CTD's Jeopardy

was also down 3% to 6.2. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was flat

at 2.7. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faltered 13% to 1.3. NBCU's Deal

Or No Deal was broken out of the ratings all week.

Off-net sitcoms had relatively minor losses. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men gave back 4% to 5.5. Twentieth's Family Guy was down 3% to 3.5.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez

downticked 3% to 2.8. Sony's Seinfeld slid 7% to 2.7. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond declined 4% to 2.7.

Twentieth's King of the Hill

was unchanged at 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 5% to 2.1. Sony's King

of Queens was down 6% to 1.6, tying House

of Payne, which was flat.