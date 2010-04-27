Syndication Ratings: ‘Office' Keeps Working Through Spring Lows

Most syndication shows were flat or down slightly in the

week ending April 18, as mid-spring PUT levels dropped by an average of more

then 3.5 million viewers from the week prior.

Rookie champ NBCU's The Office

was a bright spot, however, climbing 7% to 3.1, its highest household rating in

four weeks. Even better, the show spiked

15% in W18-34 to a 2.7 and 9% in W18-49 to a 2.5 and ranked no. 1 in both demos

among all shows in syndication.

Other new off-net sitcoms included CBS Television's (CTD) Everybody Hates Chris, which rose 13% to

1.7 and Twentieth's My Name Is Earl,

which fell 6% to 1.6.

In first-run, Sony's Dr.

Oz weakened 4% to 2.4. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader sank

7% to a new season-low 1.4.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams

jumped 30% to 1.3 and Litton's Street

Court continued to hang out far back at an unchanged 0.6.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD's Oprah declined 5% to 3.8, losing to Judge Judy (CTD) for the fifth week in a row. Judy

was off 4% to 4.4, but was 7% ahead of last year at this time. Oprah

was down 19% from last year. Among other

talkers, CTD's Dr. Phil held steady

at 2.4. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly fell 8% to

2.4. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres and NBCU's Maury

were unchanged at 2.1 and 1.9, respectively.

CTD's The Doctors slipped 6%

to 1.7. CTD's Rachael Ray remained at a 1.5.

NBCU's Jerry Springer was up

8% to 1.4. NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Warner Bros.' Bonnie

Hunt were both flat at 1.2 and 0.8, respectively. NBCU's Martha

Stewart tumbled 17% to 0.5.

CTD's Judge Joe Brown

was the no. 2 court show with a 2.1, down 5% from the prior session. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at 2.0.

Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis

slid 6% to 1.5. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce Court

and Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro

were all unchanged at 1.4, 1.3 and 1.0, respectively.

Game shows did little.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune got a

flat 6.5. CTD's Jeopardy faded 2% to 5.4.

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire dwindled 4% to 2.3.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud

remained unchanged at 1.4.

CTD's Entertainment

Tonight topped the magazines with a steady 4.1. CTD's Inside

Edition stumbled 3% to 3.0. Warner

Bros.' TMZ gained 5% to 2.0. NBCU's Access

Hollywood was flat at 1.9. The

Insider was down 6% to 1.7. Warner

Bros.' Extra was unchanged at 1.7.

Off-net sitcoms were mixed.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

receded 2% to 4.6. Twentieth's Family Guy was down 3% to 3.2. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond, Sony's Seinfeld

and Warner Bros.' George Lopez were

all flat at 3.0, 2.8, and 2.7, respectively.

Twentieth's King of the Hill

erased 4% of its ratings to 2.3. Warner

Bros.' Friends added 5% to 2.2. House

of Payne was unchanged at 1.7. Frasier grew 7% to 1.5. Sony's King

of Queens tumbled 7% to a new season-low 1.4.