Syndication Ratings: New Year, Big Ratings for Top Talk and Game Shows

Syndies came roaring back in the week ending Jan. 13, with

the repeat-laden holidays finally behind them.



Dr. Phil returned to the top of the talk chart,

followed by Ellen, while the top-three game shows all hit season highs,

and the iconic Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, jumped to an

all-time high.





In its return to originals, CBS Television Distribution's Dr.

Phil gained 23%, the biggest weekly improvement of any top-ten talk show,

averaging a 3.2 live plus same day household rating for the week, according to

Nielsen Media Research. Dr. Phil improved 39% over its ratings in

the week ended Dec. 30.





Warner Bros.' Ellen also came back to life. Taking

over the No. 2 spot, Ellen surged 17% for the week and 13% from the same

week last year to a 2.7. Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael,

which had enjoyed three straight weeks at No. 1, declined just 4% for the week

to a 2.6. Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz added 13% to hit a new

season-high 2.6, tying Live! for third place.





NBCUniversal's Maury perked up 5% to a 2.3. CTD's Rachael

Ray receded 6% to a 1.5, in a three-way tie with NBCU's Steve Wilkos,

which was unchanged for the week but improved 15% over last year at this time

to earn talk's largest year-to-year increase, and NBCU's Jerry Springer,

which added 7% for the week. CTD's The Doctors held steady at a 1.4.





Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams climbed 18% for the

week to a 1.3. Warner Bros.' Anderson Live was unchanged at a 1.2. And

Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle climbed 20%, or one tenth of a ratings

point, to a 0.6.





All of the rookie talkers -- except Jeff Probst,

which was steady -- also saw gains during the week.





Disney-ABC's Katie clocked its best rating in eight

weeks, growing 5% from its previous session to hit a 2.0, its second-highest

week ever. Katie scored a big get for Thursday, Jan. 24, with an

exclusive with Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, reportedly the victim of an

Internet hoax that led him to believe he had a girlfriend who tragically died

of leukemia last September.





NBCU's Steve Harvey, now definitely returning for

next season and currently being renewed in some markets through 2016, hit a

series high, leaping 14% to a 1.6. CTD's Jeff Probst was flat at a 0.8.

Twentieth's Ricki Lake added 14% to tie Probst at a 0.8. NBCU's Trisha

Goddard jumped 25% to a 0.5.





All of the veteran magazines were up for the week. CTD's

revamped omg! Insider debuted at a 1.5, a 7% improvement from the prior

week and the show's prior version and a 17% gain among women 18-49 to a 0.7. At

the top of the magazine rack, CTD's Entertainment Tonight added 6% to a

3.8, while its Inside Edition climbed 10% to a 3.2. Warner Bros.' TMZ

strengthened 6% to a 1.9. NBCU's Access Hollywood gained 6% to a 1.8.

Warner Bros.' Extra advanced 7%, and 23% in two weeks to a 1.6, tying

its season high. Twentieth's rookie Dish Nation was unchanged at a 0.9.





The top-three game shows all hit new season highs. CTD's Wheel

of Fortune sped up 10% from the prior week to a new season-high 7.6, tying

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory for syndication's overall lead. CTD's Jeopardy!

buzzed in with a 13% rise to a new season-high 6.8.





Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud hit a new season and

series high, adding 6% to a 5.4 and ranking fourth in overall syndication.

Feud also hit all-time best in daytime's key female demographics, coming

in second behind only CTD's Judge Judy at a 2.3 in women 18-49 and

third behind Judy and Wheel at a 2.6 among women

25-54. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which will hire

a new host next season,and NBCU's rookie Baggage, starring

Jerry Springer, both were unchanged at a 2.4 and 1.2, respectively.





While most of syndication saw gains as shows returned to

originals, court was largely down or steady. Judge Judy bucked that

trend, however, spiking 11% for the week to a 7.3 and second place in overall

syndication. CTD's Judge Joe Brown also improved, adding 4% to a 2.5. On

the other hand, Warner Bros.' People's Court faded 5% to a 1.9. Warner

Bros.' Judge Mathis dropped 6% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Judge Alex

was flat at a 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court dropped 7% to a 1.3.

Entertainment Studios' America's Court was unchanged at a 1.8, while its

newcomer, Justice for All, slid 20% to a 0.4, while its rookie, We

the People, was flat at a 0.2.



The Big Bang Theory led both off-net sitcoms and

syndication at a 7.6, its second-highest rating thus far in syndication. Warner

Bros.' Two and a Half Men tacked on 4% to a 5.5. Twentieth's Family

Guy picked up 8% to a 3.9. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother fell 6%

to a 2.9. Twentieth's King of the Hill and Sony's Seinfeld both

climbed 9% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends faded 5% to a 2.1. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond remained at a 2.0.