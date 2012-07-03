Syndication Ratings: 'Maury' Returns to Top of Syndie Talk Pack as Summer Heat Takes Hold

NBCU's Maury, a

summer daytime TV favorite, took over as top talker in the week ending June 24,

when reruns ruled most days.

In the national ratings, Maury

improved 9% from the prior week to a 2.5, just nipping an all-repeat week of

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil.

Phil did not air in several markets

due to the NBA finals and slipped 4% to a new season-low 2.4. Sony's Dr. Oz and Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly also dropped to new

season lows, with Oz and Live! each eroding 8% to a 2.2.

Warner Bros.' Ellen fell 11% to a

1.7. CTD's The Doctors and Rachael Ray each held steady at a 1.5,

and 1.4, respectively. NBCU's Jerry

Springer spiked 8% to a 1.4. NBCU's Steve

Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams each were flat at a 1.3 and 1.1, respectively.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' Bethenny --

in week three of a six-week test run -- won its time period in New York and Los

Angeles among women 18-34 and women 18-49, and now can be called Fox's most

successful talk-show test to date, outperforming even the test of

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams,

which Fox tested in summer 2008 and then picked up for its entire station

group, sending it into national syndication.

The show, starring former Real Housewife

of New York Bethenny Frankel, improved in households by 38% to a 1.1

rating/4 share in its six metered markets, and also grew 100% among women

25-54, 125% among women 18-49 and 200% among women 18-34 from its year-ago time

period averages.

Warner Bros.' Anderson -- starring

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who came out publicly this week -- advanced 8% from

the prior week to a 1.3 in households and 17% among women 25-54.

Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle was flat

at a 0.5, tying Entertainment Studio's We

the People, which improved 25%.

In late night, CTD's Excused declined

14% to a 0.6.

CTD's Judge Judy was steady week to

week at a 6.2, continuing to lead all first-run syndicated strips. CTD's Judge Joe Brown added 4% to a 2.4.

Warner Bros.' People's Court climbed

5% to a 2.0. Twentieth's Judge Mathis

softened 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth's Judge

Alex and Divorce Court each were

flat at a 1.3 and 1.2, respectively, while ES' America's Court added 11% to a 1.0.

NBCU's Access Hollywood improved 6%

from the prior week, making it the only magazine to show growth in households.

CTD's leader, Entertainment Tonight,

as well as CTD's Inside Edition and

Warner Bros.' TMZ all were unchanged

at a 3.3, 2.8 and 1.8, respectively. Warner Bros.' Extra and CTD's The Insider

both dipped 7% to a 1.4.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune wobbled to a

new season low for the second week in a row, dropping 2% to a 5.8. CTD's Jeopardy! was flat at a 5.1. Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud added 3% to a 3.2. Disney-ABC's Who

Wants to Be a Millionaire jumped 9% to a 2.5.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory was

flat for the week at a 6.3, still good enough to lead all of syndication.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

dipped 2% to a 5.0. Twentieth's Family

Guy gained 5% to a 4.0. Twentieth's How

I Met Your Mother slid 7% to a 2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill dropped 4% to a 2.4, tying CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond, which rose 14%.

Sony's Seinfeld slipped 4% to a 2.3.

Warner Bros.' Friends was flat at a

1.9.