Syndication Ratings: As March Madness Concludes, Syndies Mostly Stable

March Madness -- otherwise known as the NCAA college

basketball tournament -- finally came to an end in the week ending April 14 with

top-ranked Louisville presiding over Michigan in the tourney's final game. The

much-watched contest preempted syndies on CBS affiliates in many markets,

representing stronger than usual competition for programs on non-CBS stations

and overall affecting all of syndication. In addition, levels of people using

television were down due to longer, sunnier days.

Shows that aired in access -- predominantly magazines and

games -- were mostly flat or down, although all of the magazines managed to hold

their own, while all of the games were down.

CBS Television Distribution's leader Entertainment

Tonight was steady at a 3.5 live plus same day rating, according to Nielsen

Media Research, while CTD's Inside Edition, NBCUniversal's Access

Hollywood, and Warner Bros.' Extra all held firm at a 2.9, 1.7 and

1.5, respectively.

Three magazines managed to gain from the prior week: Warner

Bros.' TMZ, which scored its highest ratings since the week of March 11,

and gained 5% from the previous session to a 2.0; CTD's new omg! Insider,

which had the biggest increase of any veteran access strip, improving 8% to a

1.4; and Twentieth's newcomer Dish Nation, which had syndication's

largest gain, adding 10% to a 1.1. Dish Nation also hit a high in

viewers, averaging 1.5 million for the week.

CTD's game leader, Wheel of Fortune, wobbled for the

third week in a row, slipping 1% to a 6.8. CTD's Jeopardy! lost 3% from

the prior week to a 6.0. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faded 6% to a 4.5.

Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fell 4% to a 2.4. NBCU's

rookie, Baggage, dropped 9% to a 1.0, equaling its series low.

In daytime, several talkers advanced. CTD's Dr. Phil widened

its lead, gaining 4% from the prior week to a 2.9. Phil also led the

race among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54 at a 1.7. In second place,

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael declined for the first time in

four weeks, dipping 4% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' Ellen, in third place,

gained for the third consecutive week, adding 4% to a 2.4. SPT's Dr. Oz was

flat at a fourth place 2.3.

In fifth place, NBCU's Maury added 5% to a 2.2, its

best showing since the week of March 18. Maury also led the genre in the

women 18-49 and women 18-34 demographics, scoring a 1.4 in each demo.

CTD's Rachael Ray rallied 7% to a 1.5, clocking its

strongest ratings in five weeks. NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Jerry

Springer both remained at a 1.4. CTD's The Doctors slipped 7% to a

1.3, while Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams improved 9% to a 1.2.

The two veterans that will depart after this season --

Warner Bros.' Anderson Live and Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle --

were each flat at a 0.9 and 0.4, respectively.

The freshman talk class was relatively stable, although

CTD's soon-to-depart Jeff Probst fell 14%, declining a tenth of a point

to a 0.6 from a 0.7.

Disney-ABC's Katie was steady at a 1.7, but climbed

24% compared to the prior week to a 2.1 on April 8 when the show featured a

reunion with the cast of TheMary Tyler Moore Show, including

Valerie Harper, who was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. That's

the show's highest single-day rating since Feb. 11.

NBCU's Steve Harvey, Twentieth's Ricki Lake and

NBCU's Trisha Goddard all were unchanged at a 1.5, 0.6, and 0.5,

respectively. Harvey, however, beat Katie among women 25-54 for

the third time in four weeks at a 1.0, up 11% over the prior week, while Katie

was flat at a 0.9 in the demo. The two shows tied in the demo in the prior

week.

CTD's Judge Judy dipped 1% to a 6.7. In a distant

second, CTD's Judge Joe Brown, which is leaving the bench, was flat at a

2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court tumbled 16% to a 1.6, while Judge

Mathis eroded 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth's Judge Alex was flat at a 1.3,

tying Divorce Court, which added 8%. Entertainment Studios' America's

Court, Justice for All, and We the People all were flat at a

0.7, 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory continued

to prevail among the off-net sitcoms, adding 3% to a 7.3 to top all of

syndication. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men sank 4% to a 4.5.

Twentieth's Family Guy picked up 3% to a 3.6, while How I Met Your

Mother was flat at a 2.4, tying King of the Hill, which added 4%.

SPT's Seinfeld, recently renewed in most of the country through 2014,

slid 5% to a 2.1, tying Warner Bros.' Friends, which was flat. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond remained at a 1.9.