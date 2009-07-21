Syndication Ratings: Magazines Keep Rolling on With Jackson Coverage
Michael Jackson memorial coverage kept Entertainment Tonight and the rest of the magazine pack on a roll for the week ending July 12. ET scored its highest ratings in eight weeks with a 4.2, rising 5% from the week before and 11% from last year. ET’s memorial reports on July 7 and 8 sent ratings up 13% to a 4.5.
Inside Edition was second, adding 4% to 2.9. Access Hollywood gained 5% to 2.0 and broke a third place tie with TMZ, which was flat at 1.9. The Insider was unchanged at 1.8, although the Insider weekend jumped 18% to 1.3. Extra grew 6% to 1.7.
In daytime, three talkers were up. Oprah Winfrey rebounded 16% to a 3.7. Dr. Phil rose 4% to 2.8, after seeing a 19% jump to 3.2 for a show on a teen pregnancy on July 6. The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet jumped 17% in households to a 0.7. Live With Regis and Kelly, Ellen Degeneres, Rachael Ray, and Tyra Banks were all flat at 2.3, 1.5, 1.4, 1.1, and 1.0 respectively. Maury dropped 6% to 1.7. Steve Wilkos fell 9% to 1.0. Martha Stewart got a 0.5, after being broken out the week before.
Judge Judy was the top court show with a 3% increase to 3.8. Judge Joe Brown was unchanged at 1.9. People’s Court slipped 6% to 1.7. Judge Alex added 7% to 1.5. Judge Mathis, Divorce Court, and Christina’s Court were all flat at 1.3, 1.2, and 0.9 respectively. Judge David Young fell 25% to 0.6.
Among the three newest syndication entries, Wedlock or Deadlock had the top average ratings with a 1.6/5 for its July 20 debut for a six-market test run. The strip was down 6% from its time period average and 11% from its lead-ins.
Beyond Twisted had a 1.1/3 two-week average, down 39% from its lead-ins and 42% from its year-ago time periods.
Wendy Williams tallied a 0.9/3 in her first week, down 18% from year-ago time periods and 10% from its lead-ins.
Among the nationally-rated newcomers, the Doctors was the leader at 1.6. Deal Or No Deal was second, gaining 8% to 1.4. Judge Karen fell 11% to 0.8. Bonnie Hunt dropped to a new series-low 0.6, after being broken out the week before. Trivial Pursuit sank 17% to 0.5, landing in a tie with Family Court, which was flat.
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy each gained 4% to 5.7 and 4.8 respectively. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire rose 5% to 2.2. Family Feud was unchanged at 1.3.
In off-net sitcoms, Two and a Half Men and Family Guy were unchanged at 3.9 and 3.3 respectively. Seinfeld was down 3% to 2.8. George Lopez slipped 4% to 2.7, tying King of the Hill, which climbed 8% to 2.7. Everybody Loves Raymond dropped 4% to 2.6. King of Queens was up 5% to 2.2. Friends was flat at 2.0.
Elsewhere, the off-cable Storm Stories was up 20% to 1.2. The first-run action hour Legend of the Seeker slipped 8% to 1.2. The off-TBS strip House of Payne was unchanged at 1.9.
