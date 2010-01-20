Syndication Ratings: Magazines Back Again With Stellar Week

Ratings for syndicated magazines continued to sparkle in the

week ending Jan. 10. After seeing sharp

gains in the week ending Jan. 3, newsmags came right back with another stellar

outing, as all six strips scored double-digit increases from the prior

session. Elsewhere, the top tier talk

shows were also on fire.

CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Entertainment Tonight maintained its dominance in magazine with a

huge 27% jump from the week before to a new season-high 5.2 and clocked the

biggest week-to-week improvement of any strip in syndication. CTD's Inside

Edition was up 23% to a new season-high 3.7. NBCU's Access

Hollywood, which was the only magazine to decline in the week ending Jan. 3

when it slipped 10%, rebounded 21% to 2.3.

Warner Bros.' TMZ grew 11% to

a 2.1. Warner Bros.' Extra added 18% to 2.0. CTD's The

Insider climbed 12% to 1.9.

CTD's Oprah led

the talk shows with a 15% hike from the week before to 4.6, but was still down

16% from last year at this time. CTD's Dr. Phil leaped 19% to a 3.1 and was

exactly even with last year.

Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and

Kelly was up 20% to a new season-high 3.0 and up 3% from last year, as

Regis Philbin returned with a new hip after being off the show for slightly

more than a month. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres surged 19% to 2.5 and

was up 9% from last year. CTD's The Doctors, which snared a healthy 33%

increase in the previous session, was up 5% to 2.1 and 11% from last year. CTD's Rachael

Ray rallied 11% to a new season-high 2.0 and was up 11% from last

year. Rachael's show with chef Rocco

DiSpirito was her hot potato of the week, with ratings going up 22% to 2.2 on

Jan. 8. NBCU's Maury was down 13% to 2.0, but still up 18% from last year. NBCU's Jerry

Springer was flat at 1.4 but was up 27% from last year. NBCU's Steve

Wilkos slipped 8% to 1.2 but was up 9% from last year. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was down 10% both week-to-week and year-to-year to a 0.9. NBCU's Martha

Stewart held steady for both the week and year at its season-high 0.7.

Among court shows, CTD's Judge

Joe Brown hit a new season-high for the second straight week, improving 4%

to a 2.4 as the no. 2 gaveler. Leader

CTD's Judge Judy was up 7% to 4.7 and

topped all daytime shows in first-run for the seventh consecutive week, beating

Oprah by 2%. Other than the top two, court rooms were flat

to down. Warner Bros.' People's Court was unchanged at

2.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis lost 6% to a 1.7.

Twentieth's Judge Alex was

flat at 1.6. Twentieth's Divorce

Court sank 6% to 1.5. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro trailed with an unchanged 1.1.

Among newcomers, Sony's Dr.

Oz was up a healthy 11% to a new season-high 3.1 and held his lead over the

just-renewed Twentieth's Are You Smarter

Than a Fifth Grader, which got a 13% promotion to a new season-high

1.8. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams was a distant third at an

unchanged 1.1. Litton's Street Court was flat at 0.7.

NBCU's The Office

led the rookie off-nets with a steady 2.9.

Twentieth's My Name is Earl

gained 11% to a new season-high 2.1.

CTD's Everybody Hates Chris liked

an 11% advance to 2.0.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune

topped the gamers, riding a 9% bump to a new season-high 7.6. CTD's Jeopardy

was up 7% to a 6.2. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire inflated

8% to a new season-high 2.8.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud

tacked on 7% to a new season-high 1.5.

NBCU's Deal Or No Deal was

flat at 1.3.

Off-net sitcoms were also mostly higher. Despite the negative publicity beginning on

Christmas Day for star Charlie Sheen, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was up 11% to 4.9. Twentieth's Family Guy got a 17% boost to 3.5.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez

leaped 12% to a new season-high 2.9.

CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

rose 4% to 2.8. Sony's Seinfeld was up 4% to 2.6. Twentieth's King of the Hill was unchanged at 2.3. Warner Bros.' Friends rose 10% to 2.2.

Sony's King of Queens gained

6% to 1.7. Frasier was flat at 1.6. House of Payne suffered 17% decline to a 1.5.