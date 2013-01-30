Syndication Ratings: Magazine Shows Get Golden Globes Bump

Syndicated magazine shows rallied, thanks in large part to

the coverage of the Golden Globe awards, in the week ended Jan. 20.





Most of the mags, which have been on a ratings roll recently,

landed at or near season-high levels.





CBS Television Distribution's leader Entertainment

Tonight grew 3% to a 3.9 while its Inside Edition was also up 3% to

a 3.3. Warner Bros.' TMZ scored an 11% advance to a new season-high 2.1.

NBCU's Access Hollywood raced ahead 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Extra

jumped 6% from the previous week and 31% in three weeks to a new season-high

1.7. CTD's rebranded omg! Insider dipped 7% to a 1.4, after being

preempted five times in the top 30 markets alone, although its companion omg!

Insider Weekend surged 25% to a 1.0. Rounding out the field, Twentieth's

newcomer Dish Nation added 11% to a 1.0.





Talk shows were solid, even though some programs were

interrupted by government news conferences on Jan. 14 and 16. CTD's Dr. Phil

was the No. 1 talker -- as usual -- leading the category for the 15th week this

season, with a steady 3.2. In second, Warner Bros.' Ellen improved 4% to

a 2.8 and scored a 12% year-to-year increase. Disney/ABC's Live! with Kelly

and Michael was also quite strong, climbing 4% to a 2.7. In fourth place,

Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz was flat at a 2.6.





NBCU's Maury rose 9% to a 2.5 while its Steve

Wilkos spurted 7% to a 1.6 and tied its series-high. CTD's Rachel Ray,

The Doctor's and NBCU's Jerry Springer all held firm at 1.5, 1.4 and

1.5, respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams went up 8% to a new

season-high 1.4. Warner Bros' Anderson Live! was steady at a 1.2 and

Debmar's Jeremy Kyle was last at an unchanged 0.6.





The rookie talkers were led by Disney/ABC's Katie,

which gave back 5% to a 1.9, though the show clocked its biggest audience ever

last week for an exclusive interview with Manti Te'o, the Notre Dame football

star at the center of a widely reported Internet hoax. National ratings for the

interview will be available next week. NBCU's Steve Harvey and CTD's Jeff

Probst held firm at 1.6 and 0.8, respectively. Twentieth's Ricki Lake

dropped 13% to a 0.7, while NBCU's TrishaGoddard surged 20% to a

series-high 0.6 and was renewed for a second year.





Among game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune spun a new

season-high 7.7, edging up 1%. CTD's Jeopardy was flat at a 6.8,

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faded 6% to a 5.1. Disney/ABC's Who

Wants to Be a Millionaire and NBCU's rookie Baggage were unchanged

at 2.4 and 1.2, respectively.





CTD's Judge Judy dominated the court shows, leading

the category by nearly 5 full ratings points. Judy was up 1% from the

week before to a 7.4 and was the highest-rated show in daytime. CTD's Judge

Joe Brown; Warner Bros' People's Court and Judge Mathis; and

Twentieth's Judge Alex were all flat at 2.5, 1.9, 1.5 and 1.4,

respectively. Twentieth's Divorce Court climbed 8% to a 1.4.

Entertainment Studios' America's Court, freshman Justice for All

and We the People were unchanged at 0.8, 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.





In off-net syndication, Warner Bros' The Big Bang Theory

tacked on 4% from the prior session to a new series-high 7.9 and topped the

syndie leader board. Warner Bros' Two and a Half Men was flat at a 5.5.

Twentieth's Family Guy grew 5% to a new-season-high 4.1, while How I

Met Your Mother added 3% to a 3.0. Sony's Seinfeld advanced 4% to a

2.5 and Twentieth's King of the Hill declined 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros' Friends

was flat at a 2.1, tying CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond, which perked

up 5%.