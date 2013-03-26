Syndication Ratings: With Longer Days Comes Lower Ratings

The return of longer days sent syndie ratings further down

in the week ending March 17. Levels of people using television plummeted by

more than 2.8 million viewers on average from the prior week. Syndies also

suffered massive preemptions during the week due to the election of Pope

Francis I on March 13.





CBS Television Distribution's talk-show leader, Dr. Phil,

was one of only three shows in the category to outperform over last year.

NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams were the

other two.



Phil slipped 10% from the prior session to a 2.8 with

a week of mostly repeats, but managed to grow 8% over last year. Phil also

led the talkers among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54 at a 1.6.





Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael made it

eight straight weeks in second place, despite slipping 7% to a 2.5. Sony

Pictures Television's Dr. Oz dropped 8% to a 2.3, but climbed into third

place overall among the talkers. Warner Bros.' Ellen, in reruns, fell

15% and into fourth place at a 2.2. NBCU's Maury eased 5% to a 2.1.





NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which has been blooming in its

sixth season, held steady for the week while improving 17% from the same week

last year. CTD's Rachael Ray retreated 7% to a 1.4, tying Wilkos and

NBCU's Jerry Springer, which was flat.





CTD's The Doctors declined 7% to a 1.3, although its

March 11 interview with actress Valerie Harper, who was recently diagnosed with

terminal brain cancer, climbed 14% from the prior week to a 1.6, marking the

show's highest-rated non-sweep episode of the season.



Wendy Williams surged 20% for the week and year to a

1.2.





Warner Bros.' Anderson Live, which wasn't live for

the week, dropped 18% to a new season low 0.9. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle

fell 20% to a new season low 0.4.





The talk rookies all were at or near new season lows.

Disney-ABC's Katie declined 17% to a new low 1.5. NBCU's Steve Harvey

was flat at a 1.3. CTD's Jeff Probst dropped 14% to a new season low

0.6, tying Twentieth's Ricki Lake, which made it two weeks in a row at

its season low. NBCU's Trisha lost 17% to a 0.5.





Court shows also found the going rough. CTD's court leader, Judge

Judy, dropped 10% from the prior week to a 6.6, but was still up 5% from

last year at this time. Judy also was the only court room to improve for

the year, while every other court was down by double digits year to year.





CTD's Judge Joe Brown, now in the final months of its

15-year run, relinquished 16% to finish at a new season-low 2.1. Warner Bros.'

People's Court also tumbled 16% to tie Brown. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis

slumped 7% to a new season low 1.3. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce

Court both slid 8% to a 1.2. Entertainment Studios' America's Court stumbled

14% to a new season low 0.6, while freshman Justice for All and We

the People both were flat at a 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.





Game shows weren't having much fun either. CTD's Wheel of

Fortune skidded 11% to a 6.7, still good enough to be the first-run leader.

CTD's Jeopardy! also dropped 11% to settle at a 6.2, and for the second

week in a row was within half a point of Wheel, the closest the two

strips have been all season. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faded 8% to a

4.8, falling below the 5.0 mark. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,

which will be betting on new host Cedric the Entertainer next season, eroded 8%

to a 2.2, while NBCU's bucked the downtrend to climb 9% to a 1.2.





The veteran magazines all faded. CTD's leader Entertainment

Tonight was off 8% from the prior week to a 3.4. CTD's Inside Edition

deteriorated 13% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.' TMZ yielded 5% to a 2.0. NBCU's

Access Hollywood was down 16% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.' Extra

receded 13% to a 1.4. CTD's new omg! Insider gave back 7% to a 1.3,

although its companion, omg! Insider Weekend improved 13% to a 0.9.

Finally, Twentieth's newcomer Dish Nation climbed 10% to a hit a new

season high 1.1.





Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros' The

Big Bang Theory sank 8% to a 6.9, leading all of syndication. Warner Bros.'

Two and a Half Men also erased 8% landing at a 4.9. Twentieth's Family

Guy gave back 5% to a 3.5. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother moved

4% lower to a 2.6. SPT's Seinfeld and Twentieth's King of the Hill both

declined 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 5% to a 2.1. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond retreated 5% to a 1.9.