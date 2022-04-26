Syndication Ratings: ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Stays Top Talker in Slow Holiday Week

Live with Kelly and Ryan remained the top talker in the week ended April 17 and was one of the only shows in syndication to improve in the holiday week.

CBS affiliates saw many preemptions for the UEFA Champions League soccer semi-finals on April 12 and 13. In addition, all network affiliates in top market New York blew out most daytime and some early fringe programming for breaking news coverage of the Brooklyn subway shooting on April 12.

Against this backdrop, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan led the talkers for the sixth straight week, ramping up 6% to a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen. The long-running talk show, now in its 34th season, has been at the top of the talkers 36 times in the past 49 weeks, including battling CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil to a draw on nine occasions.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live with Kelly and Ryan also led with a 0.6.

In second place in talk and in repeats on two of the five days, Dr. Phil dipped 7% to a 1.4 in households.

Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in its 19th and final season, moved into talk’s top three, taking sole possession of third place with a steady 0.9. Ellen was also one of the few shows to hold 100% of its year-ago rating.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson eased 11% to a 0.8. Disney’s Tamron Hall, CBS’ Rachael Ray and NBCU’s conflict talker Maury, which has ended original production after a 31-year run, all remained at a 0.7.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos logged a 0.6 for the eighth straight week, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which stayed at a 0.6 with a second week of guest-host repeats, featuring Remy Ma and Fat Joe on two of the five days, Bill Bellamy on two days and Michael Rapaport on one.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore, which recently recorded a third-year pickup, posted a 0.5, preserving 100% of its year-ago rating.

Sony’s canceled The Good Dish served up a 0.4 for an eighth straight week, tying Debmar-Mercury’s also-canceled Nick Cannon, which was the only other strip to improve for the week, recovering 33% after hitting a new season-low 0.3 in the prior week.

NBCU’s out-of-production conflict talker Jerry Springer plunged 25% to a 0.3. That tied Warner Bros.’ canceled The Real, which held steady for the 14th straight week. CBS’ The Doctors flatlined at a 0.2 for the 58th week in a row and will soon be on the season’s DNR list.

Reruns of CBS’ Judge Judy remained the court leader, despite ebbing 4% to a 4.3. CBS’ Hot Bench pulled back 7% to a 1.4, but still equaled Dr. Phil as the third-highest-rated show in daytime.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court and NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry all were on par with the prior week’s 0.8, 0.6, 0.4 and 0.4, respectively. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice retreated 25% to a 0.3.

Game shows were soft with CBS’ Jeopardy! sliding 2% to a 5.4 to lead the games and all of syndication for a third consecutive week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 4% to a 5.1. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune weakened 4% to a 4.9.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno leveled off at a 0.8 for a third week in a row. Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 13% to a 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask fell back 25% to a 0.3.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.5.

Magazines were mostly in line with the prior week. CBS’ leaders Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight, NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ TMZ all stayed at a 2.2., 2.1, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Extra lost its primary run in top market New York on April 12 and gave back 14% from its season high to a 0.6. CBS’ recently canceled DailyMailTV delivered a stable 0.5, while Fox’s Dish Nation notched a second straight 0.2.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory declined 5% to a 2.0 to remain atop the off-net sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing slumped 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon slid 10% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men eroded 11% to a 0.8, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, which gained 14%. Disney’s Family Guy and Modern Family both forfeited 13% to a 0.7. Sony’s Seinfeld shrank 14% to a 0.6. Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom both remained at a 0.5 for the ninth consecutive week.