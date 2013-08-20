Syndication Ratings: 'Live! With Michael But Not Kelly' Still Tops Weekly Ratings

As the retransmission consent battle between Time Warner Cable and CBS raged on, the majority of syndies were flat or down in the week ending Aug. 11, which included the blackout's first full week and effected 3.2 million homes. Some shows also were preempted on Aug. 9 for President Obama's daytime news conference.

In daytime talk, Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael managed to take over first place, even without the help of Kelly Ripa, who was on vacation for the week. Three different co-hosts -- Robin Roberts, Erin Andrews and Nicole Richie -- joined Michael Strahan on the stools, and the show advanced 4% for the week and 53% compared to last year, when the Olympics was airing on NBC, to a 2.6.

CTD's usual leader, Dr. Phil, in reruns, was off 8% from its previous week but up 20% from last year, to a second-place 2.4. Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz, also in repeats, held steady at a 2.0, tying NBCU's Maury, which gained 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Ellen dipped 5% to a 1.8. Disney-ABC's rookie champ, Katie, in repeats all week, posted the strongest increase of any talker, jumping 14% to a 1.6 in households and 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.8.

NBCU's Jerry Springer remained at a 1.3. NBCU's Steve Harvey also held firm at a 1.2, tying CTD's Rachael Ray, which eased 8%, and NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which was flat. CTD's The Doctors, in repeats, dropped 17% to a new season low 1.0. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams, also in repeats, had the sharpest week to week drop of any talker, falling 25% to a new season-low 0.9, but managed to be up 13% from last year at this time when it averaged a 0.8.

NBCU's Trisha receded 20% to a 0.4. Meredith's The BetterShow trailed with an unchanged 0.2.

Among shows that are not nationally rated, Twentieth's talk hopeful, Kris Jenner, mustered a 0.7 rating/2 share metered-market average for the week of Aug. 12, the fifth of its six week trial run on select Fox stations. That was flat compared to its 0.7/2 average lead-in and down 13% from its 0.8/3 year-ago time period rating. The rating was also down one point from its August 2012 time period share. Among women 25-54, the show had a 0.5/4 down 17% from its 0.6/4 lead-in and unchanged from its year ago time period rating of 0.5/3.

Even with the TWC black-out in full effect, CTD's Entertainment Tonight, which is cleared on CBS affiliate in large markets, managed to hit its best rating since June. The week included a headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey, who talked about being a victim of racism while trying to buy a $38,000 purse at a Swiss boutique. ET, the only established magazine able to improve, grew 3% from the prior week and 6% from last year's Olympic week to a 3.4 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Meanwhile, Twentieth's newcomer Dish Nation gained 11% to a 1.0.

As for the other magazines, CTD's Inside Edition, Warner Bros.' TMZ, NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.' Extra and CTD's omg! Insider all held steady for the week at a 2.7, 1.8, 1.6, 1.3 and 1.3, respectively.

Elsewhere in access, CTD's game show leader, Wheel of Fortune, inched up 2% to a 6.0. CTD's Jeopardy! sank 7% to a new season-low 5.1. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faded 2% to a 4.5. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire was unchanged at a 2.3, while NBCU's Baggage was up a hefty 20%, weighing in at a 1.2.

CTD's courtroom queen, Judge Judy, topped the overall syndication chart and was the number-one show in first run for the 15th straight week with a 6.2, steady week to week and up 9% from last year at this time. Warner Bros.' People's Court dropped 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis eroded 8% to a 1.2. Twentieth's Judge Alex slid 9% to a 1.0, tying Twentieth's Divorce Court, which was flat at a 1.0. Entertainment Studios' America's Court rose 17% to a 0.7, its freshman Justice for All was flat at a 0.4, and its We the People rallied 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

In off-net syndication, Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory quieted down 5% from the prior frame to a 6.0. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men moved up 2% to a 4.2. Twentieth's Family Guy lost 6% to a 3.2. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother increased 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth's King of the Hill climbed 5% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 9% to a 2.1, tying SPT's Seinfeld, which was steady, while CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond remained at a 1.8.