Syndication Ratings: 'Katie' Scores with Manti Te'o Interview

Disney-ABC's Katie's exclusive interview with Notre

Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, who fell for a girl that turned out to be an

Internet hoax, drove the freshman talker to a new series high in the week ended

Jan. 27.

Katie, hosted by Katie Couric, scored a 2.2 live plus

same day household rating for the week. The story blew up in January after the

Gawker-owned sports blog, Deadspin, broke the news that the girlfriend did not

actually exist and that Te'o had been the victim of an elaborate hoax.

With that rating, Katie improved 16% from the prior

week. The episode featuring Te'o was the show's highest yet at a 2.8, up 47%

from the show's prior week average.

Katie and most other daytime shows were broken out on

Monday, Jan. 21, for the second inauguration of President Obama, which also was

also the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Among the rest of the syndicated rookies, NBCUniversal's

Steve Harvey remained at its series-high 1.6 for a third straight week.

Twentieth's Ricki Lake, whichwon't return next season, gained 14% to a 0.8. CBS Television

Distribution's Jeff Probst, meanwhile, dipped 13% to a 0.7.

NBCUniversal's recently renewed Trisha Goddard held steady at its

series-high 0.6 set in the prior week.

CTD's Dr. Phil grew 3% from the prior week to a 3.3,

and finished first among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, growing 6%

to a 1.8.

National ratings for Dr. Phil's two-part interview

with Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, the man behind the Manti Te'o hoax, aired Jan. 31 and

Feb. 1, and will be available next week. In the 56 metered markets, however,

day one of McGraw's interview with Tuiasosopo averaged a 3.3 household rating/9

share for Dr. Phil's primary runs, up 14% from Phil's prior

four-week average, and up 17% to a 1.4/8 among women 25-54. Part two on Feb. 1

fell 10% to a 3.0/8.

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael jumped 4%

to a 2.8, tying Warner Bros.' Ellen, which was steady, for second place.

Both shows gained 8% over last year.

In fourth place, Sony's Dr. Oz faded 4% to a 2.5, and

is down 14% compared to last year at this time, tying Jeremy Kyle for talk's biggest year-to-year drop.

NBCUniversal's Maury eased 4% to a 2.4, but led the

talkers among women 18-49 and women 18-34 with a 1.7 in both demos.

CTD's Rachael Ray cooked up a 7% increase to a 1.6,

tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which held steady at its series high and was

up 14% from last year.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams added 7% to a

series-high 1.5, finishing 36% ahead of last year, and landing in a tie with

NBCU's unchanged Jerry Springer. Among women 25-54, Wendy scored

a 1.1, the show's best rating in the demo since November 2009, and 38% above

the show's season-to-date average.

CTD's The Doctors and Warner Bros.' Anderson Live,

which will end after this season, both were flat at a 1.4 and 1.2,

respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle, also departing after this

season, came in last at an unchanged 0.6.

NBCU's slow roll-out, Access Hollywood Live, was

broadcast from NATPE in Miami Beach last week, averaging a stable 1.2/4 in

households in its 11 metered markets, while gaining 11% among women 25-54 to a

0.9/6.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' interactive game show, Let's Ask

America, scored its highest rating yet, averaging a 2.0/4 among households

in its six metered markets, up 5% from the prior week.

Back in the national ratings, Warner Bros.' off-net sitcom, The

Big Bang Theory, broke through the 8.0 barrier to hit a new season-high

8.1, leading all of syndication and adding 3% from the prior week. Warner

Bros.' Two and a Half Men added 2% to a 5.6. Twentieth's Family Guy

remained at a 4.1. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother moved up 3% to a

3.1. SPT's Seinfeld slipped 4% to a 2.4, tying Twentieth's King of

the Hill, which climbed 4%. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond and Friends

both were flat at a 2.1.

In daytime, CTD's Judge Judy dipped 3% to a 7.2, but

remained daytime's highest-rated show. CTD's Judge Joe Brown added 4% to

a second-place 2.6. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at a 1.9.

Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis rose 7% to a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex

also advanced 7% to a 1.5, while its Divorce Court was flat at a 1.4. Entertainment

Studios' America's Court declined 13% to a 0.7, while its freshman

Justice for All and We the People were unchanged at a 0.4 and 0.2,

respectively.

Game shows mostly gained ground with CTD's Wheel of

Fortune inching ahead 1% from the prior week to hit a new season-high 7.8.

CTD's Jeopardy! added 3% to also hit a new season-high 7.0.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was steady at a 5.1 in

households, and it hit an all-time best among women 25-54 at a 2.7. Family

Feud is up 64% compared to the same week last year in households.

Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire pocketed

an 8% increase to a new season high 2.6. NBCU's rookie Baggage declined

8% to a 1.1.

Magazines were mostly steady. CTD's leader Entertainment Tonight

dipped 3% from the prior week to a 3.8. CTD's Inside Edition and Warner

Bros,' TMZ both were steady at a 3.3 and 2.1, respectively. NBCU's

Access Hollywood yielded 5% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.' Extra which had

shot up 31% in three weeks, gave back 12% to a 1.5. The new omg! Insider

held firm at a 1.4, as did Twentieth's newcomer Dish Nation at a 1.0.