Syndication Ratings: 'Katie' Opens Strong to Lead New Talkers

Katie Couric's new syndicated talk show opened strong on

Monday, earning a 2.8 household rating/8 share among the metered markets,

according to Nielsen.

Katie was the highest-rated of the season's new

talkers premiering Monday, ahead of Jeff Probst, which turned in a 1.0/3

and Ricki Lake, which drew a 0.8/2. The show also led last week's debut

of Steve Harvey, which posted a 1.5/4 on Sept. 4.

The first episode of Katie is the best daytime talk

show premiere since Dr. Phil in 2002,

according to Disney-ABC Domestic Television, which distributes the program. Katie also built on its lead-in by 12%.



More to come...