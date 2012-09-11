Syndication Ratings: 'Katie' Opens Strong to Lead New Talkers
Katie Couric's new syndicated talk show opened strong on
Monday, earning a 2.8 household rating/8 share among the metered markets,
according to Nielsen.
Katie was the highest-rated of the season's new
talkers premiering Monday, ahead of Jeff Probst, which turned in a 1.0/3
and Ricki Lake, which drew a 0.8/2. The show also led last week's debut
of Steve Harvey, which posted a 1.5/4 on Sept. 4.
The first episode of Katie is the best daytime talk
show premiere since Dr. Phil in 2002,
according to Disney-ABC Domestic Television, which distributes the program. Katie also built on its lead-in by 12%.
More to come...
